With 298 deaths and 66 reported missing in weather-related disasters in 2021, the year has turned out to be the second-worst in terms of loss of lives in such calamities after 2013 when Kedarnath flash floods had taken thousands of lives.and over 100 people sustained injuries in weather-related calamities this year.Barring the 2013 deluge, this is the second-highest fatalities count in a year since 2010. While the hill state has had a long history of natural disasters, it was only in 2010 that the data collection system was enhanced. "While data was being maintained earlier as well, flash floods in 2010 prompted the state to bolster its disaster management system and strengthen data collection," said an official. A total of 220 people had died in natural disasters in 2010.