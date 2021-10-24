Several wilayas affected by the floods

In just a few hours of precipitation, several streets and entire neighborhoods in Algiers and other wilayas were flooded. According to the weather forecast for Algeria, the rains will continue to fall in several regions during the night.In the capital, several roads and neighborhoods were flooded. Car traffic was severely disrupted in several motorway sections, particularly at the level of the northern ring road.The heavy amounts of rain recorded in a few hours caused the blockage of the tram line in Ruisseau. The floods also caused some material damage; two vehicles were washed away in Draria, west of Algiers.The elements of the civil protection managed to recover the two vehicles carried away following the overflow of the Oued Boudjemâa Temim between the communes of Baba Hssen and Draria.Videos relayed on social networks show scenes of distress of citizens trapped in the water, especially in the neighborhoods of Baba Hassan, Saoula and Bir Khadem. At present, several localities and roads in Algiers, notably in Gué de Constantine, Ben Aknoun, Ain Naadja, Oued Ouchayeh... are still blocked.In Oran, the national road N ° 11 located in the commune of Hassi Mafsoukh was completely cut off to traffic. Civil protection agents intervened to clear this road axis.In the wilaya of Relizane, the commune of Mazouna was the most affected. Civil protection agents intervened in various places to evacuate the rainwater that fell at the end of the day.Videos and photos posted on social networks showed the heavy rains that fell this afternoon in several wilayas and which flooded several neighborhoods and roads due to the blockage of rainwater drainage networks.It should be noted that several wilayas having been affected by the last rainfall have experienced such incidents.The wilayas affected by this disturbance are Tipasa, Algiers, Blida, Boumerdes, Ain Defla, Médéa and M'Sila. The estimated quantities of expected rain are between 15 and 25 mm, which can locally reach or exceed 30 mm during the validity of the BMS which runs from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.The wilayas of Tizi-Ouzou, Bouira, Bejaia, Jijel, Bordj Bou Arreridj, Sétif and Mila are also concerned, where the expected rainfall amounts are between 20 and 30 mm, which can locally reach or exceed 40 mm, and this, from Saturday at 3:00 p.m. to Sunday at 9:00 a.m.