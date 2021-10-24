Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes near Yilan, Taiwan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred around noon on Sunday, October 24th, 2021, at 1:11 pm local time near Yilan, Taiwan, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).According to preliminary data, the quake was located at a moderately shallow depth of 66 km. The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.Our monitoring service identified a second report from France's Réseau National de Surveillance Sismique (RéNaSS) which listed the quake at magnitude 6.1 as well. Other agencies reporting the same quake include the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) at magnitude 5.4, and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) at magnitude 6.5.Generally quakes of this magnitude are recorded by more than one agency and the results can vary, with subsequent reports that come in after the first one often showing more accuracy.Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake was probably felt by many people in the area of the epicenter. It should not have caused significant damage, other than objects falling from shelves, broken windows, etc.