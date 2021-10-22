© ONG



At least 4 people have died and several were injured after heavy rain caused flooding and severe material damage in parts of the city of Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) in West Africa.Heavy rain caused buildings to collapse as well as flooding and landslides in several parts of the city. Roads were blocked and vehicles left stranded in flood waters. Images shared on Social Media showed wrecked cars and damaged homes.The municipalities of Yopougon, Attécoubé, Abobo and Adjamé were among the worst affected. GSPM firefighters helped rescue or evacuate people from floods and damaged buildings. As of 22 October, GSPM reported 4 fatalities and 4 people injured.SODEXAM, the meteorological agency in Côte d'Ivoire reported 105 mm of rain fell in Yopougon and 106 mm in Attécoubé in a 12 hour period during the first parts of 22 October 2021.At least 18 people died after torrential rain triggered flooding in Abidjan and a landslide in Anyama to north of the city in June last year.