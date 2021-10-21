© Reuters/Lindsey Wasson



"such as mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles, or MRAPs, can drive over fallen trees, withstand high winds, ford several feet of water and keep going at moderate speeds if their tires are punctured."

"I can guarantee you that none of these police departments putting climate or extreme weather down have emergency management plans to use it [that way]."

"When it comes to natural disasters, officers are ill-prepared for anything that happens outside the normal police department happenings."

The DoD program that arms police departments with surplus military equipment is prioritizing requests citing 'climate disaster' preparation -The bureaucratic shift in how sheriff's offices and precincts justify their requests for military-grade vehicles under thewas reported on Wednesday by the Huffington Post. The report is based on the outlet's continuedthat came into its possession earlier this year.Local jurisdictions are increasingly citing extreme weather and other natural calamities in their applications, since Congress tweaked the program in its annual defense spending bill. Lawmakers instructed the DoD tosuch as high-water rescue vehicles" - a move that HuffPo describes as havingOn the Pentagon's cue, local police and sheriffs suddenly started "to make a big deal out of their role in disaster response," the report said.Huffington Post acknowledged that military vehicles have features which do make them useful in natural disaster response:There is no reason to expect that those supplied supposedly for disaster relief would be used strictly for that purpose, the outlet predicted.Leigh Anderson, a Chicago State University researcher and auditor who oversees police departments in Illinois and Missouri, told Huffington Post:There is also the issue of training - or the shortage thereof - that officers of the law receive to deal with natural disasters. Anderson said:according to critics.Along with the gear, the police adopted heavy-handed military tactics born from military counterinsurgency missions and have become increasingly prone to using violence in situations that could be resolved peacefully.