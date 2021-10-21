© Koh Santepheap



At least 11 cows were killed by lightning at the same time.The incident is said to have happened at about 09:30 October 20, in a rice field in Boeung Tim village, Ta Pon commune, Sangke district, Battambang province.The cows were killed by lightning as their owners chased them to graze together the fields while others while others were killed while tied up in the barn.There was heavy thunderstorm in the early hours of Wednesday in some districts in Battambang province.