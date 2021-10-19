A wild weather phenomenon was caught on video in Maryland over the weekend.At just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Tessa Gunnell captured amazing footage of a waterspout while crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.In the video, the waterspout can be seen spinning and kicking up spray, and at one point there almost appears to be a second vortex.Tornadic waterspouts are tornadoes that form over water, or move from land to water, according to NOAA. They have the same characteristics as a land tornado.The amazing footage can be viewed below, via meteorologist Justin Berk's YouTube channel...