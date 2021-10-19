Earth Changes
Waterspout caught on film near Chesapeake Bay Bridge, Maryland
Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
Mon, 18 Oct 2021 10:49 UTC
NottinghamMD.com
Mon, 18 Oct 2021 10:49 UTC
At just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Tessa Gunnell captured amazing footage of a waterspout while crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.
In the video, the waterspout can be seen spinning and kicking up spray, and at one point there almost appears to be a second vortex.
Tornadic waterspouts are tornadoes that form over water, or move from land to water, according to NOAA. They have the same characteristics as a land tornado.
The amazing footage can be viewed below, via meteorologist Justin Berk's YouTube channel...
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Topical Storm Kompasu causes deadly flooding in the Philippines after 25 inches of rain dumped - At least 40 killed (UPDATES)
- 6-month-old baby killed after being attacked by family dog in Kodak, Tennessee
- Fully vaccinated Colin Powell dies from 'Covid complications', Fox News anchor deletes Tweet questioning vaccine efficacy
- Waterspout caught on film near Chesapeake Bay Bridge, Maryland
- Tobago fisherman marvels at 'biggest' waterspout ever
- Strong magnitude 6 earthquake hits off Greek island of Karpathos
- mRNA Inventor on COVID Response: "Is This Really About the Vaccine or Is It About Something Else?"
- Huge gas explosion destroys house in Scotland, 3 injured, nearby residents evacuated
- Russia to suspend direct diplomatic ties with NATO after US-led bloc's expulsion of Moscow mission - FM Lavrov
- Biden ignores DC mask mandate in latest round of Covid hypocrisy
- The incredible, disappearing, incompetent Team Biden
- Israel demands answers after Biden quietly removed sanctions on Iranian missile companies
- A desperate Biden Administration turns to terrorism
- Fauci: Vaccinated Americans can enjoy holidays with family
- Why can't we Americans do what the Afghans did and take back control of our country?
- Facebook says AI will clean up platform, but its own engineers have doubts
- Privacy fears as schools use facial recognition to speed up lunch queue
- Migrant crisis in Lithuania: More than ten asylum seekers kicked out of country for having ties to terrorists according to Vilnius
- Flashback: Wikipedia formally censors The Grayzone as regime-change advocates monopolize editing
- Municipality of Uberlândia in Brazil floods after 35 mm of rain in 30 minutes, roads turn into rivers
- Fully vaccinated Colin Powell dies from 'Covid complications', Fox News anchor deletes Tweet questioning vaccine efficacy
- Russia to suspend direct diplomatic ties with NATO after US-led bloc's expulsion of Moscow mission - FM Lavrov
- Biden ignores DC mask mandate in latest round of Covid hypocrisy
- The incredible, disappearing, incompetent Team Biden
- Israel demands answers after Biden quietly removed sanctions on Iranian missile companies
- A desperate Biden Administration turns to terrorism
- Flashback: Wikipedia formally censors The Grayzone as regime-change advocates monopolize editing
- Auckland, NZ, to remain in lockdown even as fully vaccinated hit 70%
- Ehud Barak's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein detailed in new book
- Revealed: how UK spies incited mass murder of Indonesia's communists
- British MP stabbing suspect was KNOWN to counter-terrorism program, MP reported threat days before but no action was taken
- Best of the Web: Net Zero and Zero Covid absolutists share the same hubristic delusions
- Biden calls for the prosecution of anyone refusing subpoenas in the January 6th riot investigation
- Damned if you do: Russia has nothing to gain by cutting off ties with Ukraine; but sadly talking to Ukraine doesn't help either
- The science of propaganda is still being developed and advanced
- Lawsuits demand unproven ivermectin for COVID patients
- Best of the Web: Delta Air Lines CEO ditches 'divisive' vaccine mandate
- Psaki defends rising prices: 'Good thing' because it means 'more people are buying goods'
- 'Brutal aggression': Venezuela halts talks with opposition after envoy extradited to US
- Pentagon offers unspecified 'condolence payments' for 7 Afghan children & aid worker murdered in botched drone strike
- Huge gas explosion destroys house in Scotland, 3 injured, nearby residents evacuated
- Fauci: Vaccinated Americans can enjoy holidays with family
- Why can't we Americans do what the Afghans did and take back control of our country?
- Facebook says AI will clean up platform, but its own engineers have doubts
- Privacy fears as schools use facial recognition to speed up lunch queue
- Migrant crisis in Lithuania: More than ten asylum seekers kicked out of country for having ties to terrorists according to Vilnius
- The Ukronazis place a twelve (12!) year old girl on their "black list"
- Italy rocked by nationwide protests as resistance against vaccine passport scheme explodes
- Why the Nordic model wouldn't work in the US
- Allison Williams is being 'separated' from ESPN over refusal to accede to vaccine mandate
- 'Kiss my ass': Washington state trooper to Gov. Inslee, as he resigns over vaccine mandate
- What Assange judge, Vanessa Baraitser thought about the CIA's plot to kill or abduct him
- Canada threatens to fire federal employees using 'Let's Go Brandon' in correspondence
- Facebook to hire 10,000 'right people' in EU to realize its vision of 'metaverse'
- Stripped of choice: Vienna museums open OnlyFans account after being fed up with other social media censoring their nude art
- Dunkin Donuts runs out of donuts amid supply chain disruptions in Baltimore
- Michigan elementary schools cancel Halloween and Valentines Day to be 'equitable and inclusive'
- Passengers do nothing as woman is raped on Philadelphia train, cops say
- 'People would scream for hours': Former inmates detail torture in Russian prison
- Word "spooky" banned by National Theatre over absurd claim it's racist
- Hundreds of ornate, rock-cut tombs discovered in 1,800 year old ruins of Turkish city
- In COINTELPRO, FBI used anarchism to 'disrupt' leftist groups, attack Vietnam & USSR
- Oldest drawing of ghost found on 3,500-year-old Babylonian tablet in British Museum vault
- Not 'out of Japan' - Native American origins debunked by genetics and skeletal biology
- Earliest evidence of tobacco use dates to over 12,000 years ago says new study
- The unearthing of Ireland's mysterious sweathouses
- Oldest footprints of pre-humans identified in Crete
- Breaking the News: How the first media moguls shaped history
- Declassified CIA files raise further questions about US complicity in Colombian massacres
- Zbigniew's Ghost: An Exorcism (A Book Review of Valediction: Three Nights of Desmond)
- Italian sailors knew of America 150 years before Christopher Columbus, new analysis of ancient documents suggests
- Guterres and the Great Reset: How Capitalism Became a Time Bomb
- Triceratops' 'lost relative' that lived in New Mexico is named after CNN founder Ted Turner
- Who really runs the Middle East?
- The gradual discovery of eyeglasses
- Late Persistence of human ancestors at the margins of the monsoon in India
- World's most dangerous bird raised by humans 18,000 years ago
- 25,000 year old human jawbone discovered in Indonesian cave oldest found in Wallacea, dental problems reveal heavy carbohydrate diet
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Energy Checkmate and Lost Civilizations
- Hyperinflation, fascism and war: How the New World Order may be defeated once more
- 'Volcanic' comet 29P blows its top in superoutburst creating coma wider than Jupiter
- Our solar system may be surrounded by magnetic tunnel-like structure
- The mathematics of the amazing sandpile
- Drug to calm cytokine storm: Life-saving Russian discovery could be key to stopping body's 'suicide attack' in severe Covid cases
- Scientists 'create' world's coldest temperature inside lab
- The mega-comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein will get as close as Saturn in 2031
- Android phones send device, user 'identifier' data to manufacturers & Big Tech firms offering 'pre-installed' apps, new study says
- Strange radio waves emerge from the direction of the galactic center
- No beginning - Universe has always existed
- Best of the Web: Smoking Gun: 'Giant Comet' theory by Napier, Clube et al. vindicated in new paper
- New Horizons telescope spots Kuiper Belt "twins"
- NASA will attempt to nudge asteroid Didymoon off trajectory that poses threat to Earth
- The unknown Eocene-Oligocene boundary mass extinction event was accompanied by climate change and super eruptions, followed by an explosion of life
- Identical twins carry distinctive epigenetic marks
- Wuhan and US scientists planned to create new coronaviruses
- Novel quantum effect discovered in naturally occurring graphene
- Face to face with the prehistoric inhabitants of El Argar
- New Arid meteor shower discovered coming from Comet 15P/Finlay, next pass has STORM potential
- Surprising stillness ensues when the solar wind hits Earth's magnetosphere
- Asteroid or comet? Strange solar system object 2005 QN173 is actually BOTH
- Topical Storm Kompasu causes deadly flooding in the Philippines after 25 inches of rain dumped - At least 40 killed (UPDATES)
- 6-month-old baby killed after being attacked by family dog in Kodak, Tennessee
- Waterspout caught on film near Chesapeake Bay Bridge, Maryland
- Tobago fisherman marvels at 'biggest' waterspout ever
- Strong magnitude 6 earthquake hits off Greek island of Karpathos
- Municipality of Uberlândia in Brazil floods after 35 mm of rain in 30 minutes, roads turn into rivers
- 2 killed, 3 injured by lightning strike in Himachal Pradesh, India
- 2 adults, 4 children missing after flash flood in New Taipei City, Taiwan
- Thailand hit with new flooding amid heavy rains
- Wintry weather hits Finland with 48cm (19 inches) of snow recorded in Lapland - "Unusual amount of snow in the current forecasts for October" - Meteorologist
- The island of Corfu, Greece in "state of emergency" after storm causes extensive destruction
- Waterspouts filmed over Lake Erie
- 'Rare,' ominous tornado-like waterspout stuns locals in Cienfuegos, Cuba
- Flashback Best of the Web: Boris Johnson op-ed from 2013: "It's snowing, and it really feels like the start of a mini ice age"
- Strong magnitude 6.1 earthquake - Coral Sea, Vanuatu
- Record rainfall in Ottawa and almost 2 inches of rain in 1 hour in Kingston, Ontario
- China coal prices hit record highs as strong cold winds approach from northern regions where temperatures colder than normal
- Volcanic eruption on La Palma shows no sign of abating
- Spring blizzard hits the province of Tierra del Fuego, Argentina
- Five missing as floods, landslides hit central Vietnam
- Meteor fireball over California and 3 other states
- Dramatic moment meteor fireball streaks across the sky above Leicester, UK
- Meteor fireball seen over California
- Meteor fireball over Spain on October 13
- Meteor fireball seen over Georgia and 6 other states
- British Columbia woman awakes to a hole in her roof and a space rock on her pillow
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky over Alsace, France
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (Oct. 4)
- Meteor fireball over Granada, Spain (3 October)
- Meteor fireball turns night into day over Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming
- Meteor fireball crosses cities in Minas Gerais and lights up Copacabana's sky in Brazil
- NASA: 'At least 5 fireballs' reported over US
- Meteor fireball seen over British Columbia and Washington on September 25th
- Meteor fireball seen over Germany on September 26th
- Meteor fireball seen over North Carolina and 3 other states
- NASA says 'boom' and shaking in Virginia was a fireball
- Meteor fireball seen over Shanghai, China
- Very bright meteor fireball falls in Spain (Sept. 15)
- Meteor fireball over Germany, Austria and Czech Republic
- Meteor fireball over Morocco (Sept. 11)
- mRNA Inventor on COVID Response: "Is This Really About the Vaccine or Is It About Something Else?"
- Lysine therapy interrupts replication of virus
- Nebraska AG: Docs can prescribe controversial COVID drugs ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine without fear of disciplinary action
- Americans are eating more ultra-processed foods
- WHO: Tuberculosis deaths increased in 2020 for first time in more than a decade
- Best of the Web: Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial
- The data is in: We are now worse off than before the experimental jabs
- Benefits of sauna and winter-swimming revealed in new study on Scandinavian men
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Is October 15th Worldwide Mandatory Vaccination Day?
- Merck asks FDA for emergency approval of new COVID drug despite safety concerns
- Making the case: A natural immunity cheat sheet
- Steve Kirsch: 'At least 200,000 people have died from the Covid jabs in the US'
- VAERS data show COVID vaccine serious injury close to 112,000, Pfizer asks FDA for approval to inject kids 5 to 11
- Ivermectin: Truth & totalitarianism - Calling out the lie
- "Proceed with caution at your own peril' Merck's COVID 'super drug' poses serious health risks, scientists warn
- Covid-19 infection may prompt Guillain-Barré syndrome, J&J vaccine implicated in increased risk
- Top trans doctors blowing the whistle on 'sloppy' care
- Immunity weakens faster in men than women within months of Pfizer's second shot, study finds
- Study shows COVID vaccine does NOT reduce infection as countries with higher vaccination have more cases
- Covid UK: Cases drop week-on-week for fifth day in a row as deaths fall to 33
- Our brains have a 'fingerprint' too
- Adults who stutter stop if they think no one is listening - study
- Highly processed foods harm memory in the aging brain
- Hair analysis shows meditation training reduces long-term stress
- Logic of the body's 'second brain'
- How therapy, not pills effectively treats back pain
- Longtime skeptic now accepts parapsychology as a science (with caveats)
- Conscientious objections to the COVID vaccine should be honored
- Study: Left-wing authoritarians share key psychological traits with far right
- Gut bacteria influence brain development
- Why words become harder to remember as we get older
- New reward circuitry discovered
- Hearing mother's voice can lessen pain in premature babies, study suggests
- Are incels a violent terrorist subculture, or collection of disenfranchised, misguided souls who need compassion and treatment?
- SOTT Focus: Mass Psychosis: How to Create a Pandemic of Mental Illness
- Gaslighting: The psychology of shaping another's reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Postmodern Bible: An Interpretation for Everyone!
- Best of the Web: Why Do Some People Support Tyranny While Others Defy It?
- Our brains perceive our environment differently when we're lying down
- Sleep loss sabotages new memory storage in the hippocampus
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- IRS agents bust 7yo for getting more than $600 worth of birthday presents
- Make them practice what they preach!
- Southwest Airlines offers free flights to all passengers who are vaccinated and can fly a plane
- Infrastructure bill includes Capitol building expansion to hold Pfizer lobbyists
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brain Thoughts: Norm MacDonald, Death, Humor, and Bond Villain Klaus Schwab
- Major disaster for humanity - Facebook comes back online
- FBI comes clean: Admits it's 'really hard' to solve crimes they didn't make up themselves
- Vaccinated man just wishes there was something that could protect him from COVID
- Babylon Bee scoop! General Milley releasing revised version of 'The Art Of War'
- Kamala Harris Instructed To Stop Answering All Her Phone Calls With 'Did He Die?'
- Animal rescue: CCTV shows goat and rooster save chicken from hawk attack, deer mauls hawk after it tries to capture a rabbit
- Biden unveils 'your body, my choice' vaccination program
- Democrats refuse to drink water as it's also prescribed to horses
- Joe Rogan Bounces Back From COVID To Win Kentucky Derby
- Amazing new discovery - Absolute cure for COVID
- White House solves budget crisis by renting out ad space on Biden's back
- Democrats say true lockdowns have never been tried
- Taliban enjoys deep belly laugh over US military's diversity training materials
- CNN praises Taliban warriors for wearing masks during attack
- Study finds most parents OK with government brainwashing their children if it means free babysitting
Climate change
Quote of the Day
A statesman cannot create anything himself. He must wait and listen until he hears the steps of God sounding through events; then leap up and grasp the hem of His garment.
- Otto von Bismarck
Recent Comments
People 'have been living with the virus' since millions of years!
Data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that between Dec. 14, 2020 and Oct. 8, 2021, a total of...
"the last virtues in an empire near collapse are apathy and tolerance". Aristotle
psaki needed to staff Biden life alert
I wrote this comment on another article a week ago, and I say it again: I have come to understand that the Deep State (defined as the ruling elite...