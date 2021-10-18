The rain that fell this Sunday afternoon (17) in Uberlândia caused flooding, falling trees and an infiltration caused the opening of a store at the Center Shopping.Last Friday (15), Inmet issued a new storm alert for the Triângulo and Alto Paranaíba regions.The pressure of the current came to form waves, but still people took risks in the middle of the current.In Bairro Umuarama there was a record of hailstorms, as well as in Bairro Marta Helena, which also registered a windstorm.Last Friday (15th), the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued a new storm alert for the regions and was expected to end at 11am on Saturday (16th).The forecast was for rain showers until this Sunday during the afternoons and evenings.