flood
The rain that fell this Sunday afternoon (17) in Uberlândia caused flooding, falling trees and an infiltration caused the opening of a store at the Center Shopping.

According to the Fire Department, the Central region was the most affected with 35.2 mm of rain accumulated in about 30 minutes. Last Friday (15), Inmet issued a new storm alert for the Triângulo and Alto Paranaíba regions.

Avenida Rondon Pacheco, at the height of Bairro Santa Maria, was flooded and some cars were dragged by the flood. The pressure of the current came to form waves, but still people took risks in the middle of the current.

In Bairro Umuarama there was a record of hailstorms, as well as in Bairro Marta Helena, which also registered a windstorm.






Last Friday (15th), the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued a new storm alert for the regions and was expected to end at 11am on Saturday (16th).

According to Leandro de Godoi Pinton, Climatology professor at the Geography Department at the Federal University of Triângulo Mineiro (UFTM), the current atmospheric condition is the result of the formation of areas of instability, caused by the arrival of a cold front that advances through Southeastern Brazil.

The forecast was for rain showers until this Sunday during the afternoons and evenings.