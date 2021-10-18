This waterspout sighting took place Sunday in Euclid.
© La Shunda Wells Lewis via Facebook
The National Weather Service has issued a special marine warning following reports of waterspouts forming over Lake Erie on Sunday.

Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create hazardous waters.

Some of the waterspouts were caught on camera. Check out these photos and videos posted to social media.






A waterspout is a whirling column of air and water mist; a whirlwind or tornado that forms over water, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.