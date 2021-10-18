at least three such waterspouts have now been reported in and around Cienfuegos Bay over

A "rare" and dangerous tornado-like waterspout has hit in a bay on the south coast of Cuba.The sinister looking meteorological event saw the spout descend from dark, ominous clouds at around 5pm on Saturday Cuba time, close to the city of Cienfuegos.So dramatic was the enormous swirling waterspout's eight minute existence that locals took dozens and videos and snaps of the phenomenon.The spout formed following a day of storms in the area."Without a doubt it is a beautiful show," Virgilio Regueira, a meteorologist at the Cienfuegos Provincial Meteorological Centre said on Facebook."But be very careful, because we know that they are very dangerous."