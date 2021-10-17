A waterspout unusual in these areas, occurred in Lower Manair Dam leaving the locals spellbound.Waterspouts, which usually occur over warm tropical ocean waters, occurred in the backwaters of LMD near Vachunur of Thimmapur mandal on Saturday evening.Local people enjoyed watching the wonder that happened in the LMD waters. While some of them took pictures of the wonder, others captured videos on their mobile phones.Video clips of the waterspout went viral on Sunday when some of them uploaded the clips on various social media platforms.It may be recalled here that a similar kind of waterspout occurred in LMD in 2016. Fishermen, who were fishing, were shocked after watching the sudden development in the water and got out of the water. They captured waterspout on their mobile phones and uploaded video on social media.