Michigan residents are not giving up on their fight for a forensic audit in their state, where Trump trounced Hillary in the general election in 2016. But, unfortunately, Michigan's legislature is controlled by a spineless GOP majority who are more concerned about their next job than representing the will of the people who hired them.Michigan residents have been demanding a forensic audit in their state ever since hundreds of GOP and Independent poll challengers submitted affidavits with stunning stories of voter fraud, abuse, and intimidation at the TCF Center in Detroit, where a large majority of the state's absentee ballots were processed and counted.On June 17, over 1,000 Michigan residents attended a rally at the Capitol in Lansing where they helped to deliver over 7.5K petitions to lawmakers and Michigan's Axis of Evil, Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Democrat Sec. of State Jocelyn Benson, and the lawless Democrat AG Dana Nessel.Last week, "Trump Won" flags and signs were everywhere, as frustrated voters greeted Joe Biden in Howell, MI, where he foolishly attempted to garner support with union members for his Communist "Build back better" agenda.Yesterday, hundreds of Michigan residents converged on Lansing once again, demanding that lawmakers in the GOP-controlled House and Senate initiate a forensic audit.Voters in MI couldn't be more clear — they want a forensic audit!A large group of Catholic nuns attended the rally to demand the truth, as they joined forces with the large group of patriots to fight for election integrity in Michigan.Patriots from around the state gathered on the lawn of the state's Capitol to demand that their voices be heard by their elected officials."Trump Won" flags were everywhere.As is the case with almost every event where Trump supporters are present, the protest was peaceful and huge.Antrim County attorney Matt DePerno, who is running for attorney general in Michigan, was one of the keynote speakers at the rally for a forensic audit.The rally was sponsored by Election Integrity Force and Fund, a group founded by Michigan patriots. The group is recruiting volunteers to canvas neighborhoods and find voting "anomalies."