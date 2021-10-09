SOTT Earth Changes Summary - September 2021: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
Fri, 08 Oct 2021 16:45 UTC
China's Henan province has taken the strongest hit so far, lashed by historic rainfall and floods since July, causing the death of at least 71 and affecting 12 million people.
States on both the east and west coast of India got battered by record rainfall and flash floods too. In Gujarat, 1.6 million residents were affected and 7,000 were evacuated. In Odisha, heavy rainfall affected 2.3 million people in 4,964 villages, 7,500 houses were damaged, and around 130,000 hectares of agricultural land were destroyed.
Storm Ida unleashed heavy rain, flash floods, hail, and tornadoes across the NE of the US, killing dozens of people and causing widespread damage. New York City and New Jersey were hit by record rainfall, trapping residents in flooded basements and cars.
Mexico also got its share of extreme weather with unprecedented amounts of rain and floodwaters in the southern and central parts of the country.
All this while a 7.0M earthquake rattled major cities from Guerrero to Mexico City.
A rare 5.9 magnitude earthquake shook Australia's southeast, damaging buildings in Melbourne. It was Australia's largest earthquake in recent years. At the same time, a series of gripping cold fronts triggered late snowfalls in the east coast and Victorian highlands overnight, while Adelaide was hit by severe hailstorms later on... Nature seems to be responding promptly to the rabid, totalitarian measures enforced in Australia.
The Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, one of Spain's Canary Islands, erupted on September 19. For nearly two weeks, sheets of lava burned through farmland, roads, and homes on the southwestern part of the island. After the several strong explosions, four new fissures of lava have opened. Around 6,000 people have been evacuated, and about 400 properties had been destroyed.
As the Earth's atmosphere gets charged, we also notice an increased number of people, cattle, and buildings being hit by lightning, as well as other electrical phenomena in the sky as red sprites, blue jets, and noctilucent clouds.
Something big is going on folks, there are clear signs of increased electrical phenomena and global cooling. Are we already in an ice age?
Again, pay attention to reality and prepare accordingly.
All this and more in our SOTT Earth Changes Summary for September 2021:
Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection
