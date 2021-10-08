A US Navy attack submarine "struck an object while submerged" in international waters in the South China Sea, officials said on Thursday. They said there were no life-threatening injuries and the sub was still fully operational.In a brief statement providing few details of an incident that happened on the afternoon of October 2, US Pacific Fleet said the USS Connecticut remained in a "safe and stable condition".it added. "The extent of damage to the remainder of the submarine is being assessed," the statement said, adding that the incident will be investigated.The statement did not specify the location of the incident, but two US Navy officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss details not announced publicly, saidThe officials saidThe incident was not announced before Thursday to maintain operational security.The officials said it was not yet clear what object the sub had struck but that it was not another submarine. One official said it could have been a sunken vessel, a sunken container or other uncharted object.and about nine others had minor injuries like scrapes and bruises, the officials said. All were treated aboard the sub.A US Naval Institute News report said the last known incidence of a US submarine striking an underwater object took place in 2005, when the USS San Francisco struck an underwater mountain in a collision that killed one sailor aboard.The so-called AUKUS pact also created a rift with France, which saw a US$66 billion deal to provide Australia conventional submarines voided in favour of a deal for American-made nuclear-powered ships.Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended the deal as a "game changer" for Australian security in the face of China's military assertiveness, saying it would add to Indo-Pacific stability.