Puppet Masters
US nuclear submarine hits underwater 'object' in South China Sea
South China Morning Post
Fri, 08 Oct 2021 05:28 UTC
In a brief statement providing few details of an incident that happened on the afternoon of October 2, US Pacific Fleet said the USS Connecticut remained in a "safe and stable condition". Seawolf-class submarine's nuclear propulsion plant was not affected, it added. "The extent of damage to the remainder of the submarine is being assessed," the statement said, adding that the incident will be investigated.
The statement did not specify the location of the incident, but two US Navy officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss details not announced publicly, said it happened in the South China Sea while the Connecticut was conducting routine operations.
The officials said the sub then headed toward port at Guam. The incident was not announced before Thursday to maintain operational security.
The officials said it was not yet clear what object the sub had struck but that it was not another submarine. One official said it could have been a sunken vessel, a sunken container or other uncharted object.
Two sailors aboard the Connecticut sustained moderate injuries and about nine others had minor injuries like scrapes and bruises, the officials said. All were treated aboard the sub.
A US Naval Institute News report said the last known incidence of a US submarine striking an underwater object took place in 2005, when the USS San Francisco struck an underwater mountain in a collision that killed one sailor aboard.
The incident with the Connecticut comes just weeks after Australia, the UK and the US announced a new security arrangement. The so-called AUKUS pact also created a rift with France, which saw a US$66 billion deal to provide Australia conventional submarines voided in favour of a deal for American-made nuclear-powered ships.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended the deal as a "game changer" for Australian security in the face of China's military assertiveness, saying it would add to Indo-Pacific stability.
Latest News
- Ivermectin: Truth & totalitarianism - Calling out the lie
- SOTT Focus: George Monbiot's Far-Right Projection
- Turkey's existential choice: BRI or bust
- Durham probes Pentagon computer contractors in anti-Trump conspiracy
- Washington Post's 'conspiracy theory' quiz declares existence of 'deep state' fake news, contradicting its own reporting
- US nuclear submarine hits underwater 'object' in South China Sea
- Florida school board punishes schools with mask mandates and tries to neutralize White House effort to help them out
- Italy's vaccine uptake slows despite threat of mandate on Oct 15th
- 7 States Push Noncitizen Voting, 4 States Say No
- French police arrest British man on London-bound Eurostar train 'for wearing wrong type of face mask'
- "Proceed with caution at your own peril' Merck's COVID 'super drug' poses serious health risks, scientists warn
- NASA will attempt to nudge asteroid Didymoon off trajectory that poses threat to Earth
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brain Thoughts: Norm MacDonald, Death, Humor, and Bond Villain Klaus Schwab
- Lockdown dictatorship: Study shows Sydney citizen's ability to move freely dropped by 70 percent
- Firing nurses who've worked through the pandemic is disgraceful
- Seth Dillon and Tucker Carlson on Big Tech's attempts to suppress satire site The Babylon Bee
- Global food prices reached decade high in September
- Sleepy Joe's vaccine mandate doesn't exist. It's just a press release
- Ukrainian president rallies party to oust speaker of Parliament: Zelensky continues to silence dissent & tighten grip on power
- L.A. County sheriff defies vaccine mandate on pragmatic grounds: 'Politicized' order would cost him up to 10% of workforce
- Turkey's existential choice: BRI or bust
- Durham probes Pentagon computer contractors in anti-Trump conspiracy
- Washington Post's 'conspiracy theory' quiz declares existence of 'deep state' fake news, contradicting its own reporting
- US nuclear submarine hits underwater 'object' in South China Sea
- Florida school board punishes schools with mask mandates and tries to neutralize White House effort to help them out
- Sleepy Joe's vaccine mandate doesn't exist. It's just a press release
- Ukrainian president rallies party to oust speaker of Parliament: Zelensky continues to silence dissent & tighten grip on power
- AFP reports US special forces quietly training Taiwanese military
- Biden Education Secretary dodges when asked if parents should be 'primary stakeholder' of child's education
- NYC investigators to release report into de Blasio's NYPD security detail
- CIA sounds alarm over capture, killing of dozens of informants: report
- Watch Sen. Josh Hawley's epic confrontation with Biden lackey over DOJ's threats to 'silence and intimidate' parents voicing concerns about their children's education
- Dumb-In-Chief: Kerry says Biden not 'aware' sub deal with Australia would irk France
- Facebook whistleblower is leftist activist repped by lawyer for 'whistleblower' behind Trump impeachment
- CIA creates new unit to focus on 'key rival' China, calling it the 'most important geopolitical threat we face'
- Austrian prosecutors target Kurz in bribery investigation
- Taliban 'removing' Uyghur militants from Afghanistan's border with China
- Facebook 'Whistleblower' donated 36 times to Democrats, including to anti-primary extremists and AOC
- Arizona AG: Border agent purge at pro-immigration DHS
- Polexit? Polish court rules EU push for LGBT laws & legal reform incompatible with its constitution
- SOTT Focus: George Monbiot's Far-Right Projection
- Italy's vaccine uptake slows despite threat of mandate on Oct 15th
- 7 States Push Noncitizen Voting, 4 States Say No
- French police arrest British man on London-bound Eurostar train 'for wearing wrong type of face mask'
- Lockdown dictatorship: Study shows Sydney citizen's ability to move freely dropped by 70 percent
- Firing nurses who've worked through the pandemic is disgraceful
- Seth Dillon and Tucker Carlson on Big Tech's attempts to suppress satire site The Babylon Bee
- Global food prices reached decade high in September
- L.A. County sheriff defies vaccine mandate on pragmatic grounds: 'Politicized' order would cost him up to 10% of workforce
- Huge explosion rips through Siberian gas processing center
- NYC subway shover was free on assault case thanks to bail reform
- No religious exemptions for Quebec health-care workers' mandatory vaccination
- Tucker Carlson: Biden's attorney general making his family rich calling you a domestic terrorist
- Colorado Springs woman with stage 5 kidney disease refused transplant because of vaccine status
- COVID commissars financially squeezing, blackballing dissenting doctors
- Project Veritas: Pfizer whistleblower goes on record revealing internal emails from CSO & Senior Director of Worldwide Research discussing COVID vaccine
- Kyle Rittenhouse made 'reasonable' decision to shoot: expert testimony
- No jab, no wedding: Canadian town requires vaccine proof to get married
- The real story behind Facebook's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week
- In a civil war the authoritarian left would be easily beaten - but it won't end there
- Guterres and the Great Reset: How Capitalism Became a Time Bomb
- Triceratops' 'lost relative' that lived in New Mexico is named after CNN founder Ted Turner
- Who really runs the Middle East?
- The gradual discovery of eyeglasses
- Late Persistence of human ancestors at the margins of the monsoon in India
- World's most dangerous bird raised by humans 18,000 years ago
- 25,000 year old human jawbone discovered in Indonesian cave oldest found in Wallacea, dental problems reveal heavy carbohydrate diet
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Energy Checkmate and Lost Civilizations
- Hyperinflation, fascism and war: How the New World Order may be defeated once more
- The Pashtun will outlast all empires, but can they hold Afghanistan's center?
- Neanderthal cave sealed for 40,000 years discovered in Gibraltar
- How the Great Reset was first thought up by the original proselytizer of Totalitarianism and the Father of Neo-Conservatism
- A human skull fossil dating back 32,000 years has been unearthed in Henan, China
- 'Ancestor' of Mediterranean mosaics discovered in Turkey
- Bull geoglyph twice as old as Nazca Lines (Peru), predates Uffington Horse (UK) found near Siberia's 'Sacred Sea'
- Etruscans were locals not migrants, contradicting claims by Herodotus, genetic analysis reveals
- DNA analysis sheds light on the 'Segorbe Giant' of medieval Spain
- The Great Reset: How a 'Managerial Revolution' was plotted 80 years ago by a Trotskyist-turned-CIA neocon
- Declassified files expose America's double dealing with revolutionary Iran from day one
- Earliest evidence of human activity found in the Americas
- NASA will attempt to nudge asteroid Didymoon off trajectory that poses threat to Earth
- The unknown Eocene-Oligocene boundary mass extinction event was accompanied by climate change and super eruptions, followed by an explosion of life
- Identical twins carry distinctive epigenetic marks
- Wuhan and US scientists planned to create new coronaviruses
- Novel quantum effect discovered in naturally occurring graphene
- Face to face with the prehistoric inhabitants of El Argar
- New Arid meteor shower discovered coming from Comet 15P/Finlay, next pass has STORM potential
- Surprising stillness ensues when the solar wind hits Earth's magnetosphere
- Asteroid or comet? Strange solar system object 2005 QN173 is actually BOTH
- Extinction and origination patterns change after mass extinctions says study
- Dr. Roger Higgs exposes 'breathtaking scale of NASA-Hadcrut temperature-fixing fraud'
- COVID outbreak sparked by fully vaccinated patient challenges vaccine-induced herd immunity theory
- A custom brain implant lifted a woman's severe depression
- Winds near Jupiter's great red spot are speeding up and scientists don't know why
- Dark days: Earth has 'dimmed' by 0.5% since 2017 and scientists aren't sure why
- UNLV astronomers may have discovered first planet to orbit 3 stars
- A volcano-induced rainy period made Earth's climate dinosaur-friendly
- The NYT's partisan tale about COVID and the unvaccinated is rife with sloppy data analysis
- Air filtration/UV light can remove airborne SARS-COV-2 from hospital wards, study finds
- New Comet P/2021 Q5 (ATLAS)
- Hong Kong typhoon warning: 1 dead, 3 rescued after scaffolding collapses - Red rainstorm warning in force
- Lightning strike kills 6 in Zambia
- Shallow magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes Macquarie Island region, USGS says
- One dead as rain, floods hit south Yemen city
- Severe storm strikes Jizan, Saudi Arabia
- Yellowstone volcano rocked by 283 earthquakes as USGS probes "ongoing" swarm of tremors
- La Palma eruption spits out volcanic bombs, shuts airport again, authorities on high alert
- Tokyo jolted by 6.1 quake, blackouts but no tsunami warning
- Severe floods hit Querétaro, Mexico for second time in 2 weeks
- A beluga whale in Puget Sound? Rare visitor from Arctic waters startles boaters in first sighting here since 1940
- Shallow magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits southwestern Pakistan, kills at least 20
- Early heavy snowfall in the Alps with up to a foot reported
- Alberta has skipped autumn with snow falling in the province
- Floods and landslides leave 4 dead in South Sulawesi, Indonesia
- Apocalyptic weather in Catania, Sicily, Italy
- Siberia set for extreme winter deep freeze, Russian experts predict, as Europe faces energy shortages with cooler weather on way
- Flash floods hit London Tube services and roads
- Krísuvík volcano (Iceland): intense seismic activity, more than 1000 quakes
- Black sea coastal city Batumi in Georgia flooded again as a result of heavy rain
- Heavy rain affects over 16,000 people in northeast China
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (Oct. 4)
- Meteor fireball over Granada, Spain (3 October)
- Meteor fireball turns night into day over Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming
- Meteor fireball crosses cities in Minas Gerais and lights up Copacabana's sky in Brazil
- NASA: 'At least 5 fireballs' reported over US
- Meteor fireball seen over British Columbia and Washington on September 25th
- Meteor fireball seen over Gemany on September 26th
- Meteor fireball seen over North Carolina and 3 other states
- NASA says 'boom' and shaking in Virginia was a fireball
- Meteor fireball seen over Shanghai, China
- Very bright meteor fireball falls in Spain (Sept. 15)
- Meteor fireball over Germany, Austria and Czech Republic
- Meteor fireball over Morocco (Sept. 11)
- Meteor fireball over Spain on September 9
- Meteor fireball seen over Denmark and Germany
- Meteor fireball seen over Italy, Switzerland, Germany and France
- Best of the Web: Spectacular meteor fireball lights up night sky over northern France and southern UK
- Meteor fireball seen over Indiana and 7 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Pennsylvania and 6 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Ohio, Michigan and Ontario
- Ivermectin: Truth & totalitarianism - Calling out the lie
- "Proceed with caution at your own peril' Merck's COVID 'super drug' poses serious health risks, scientists warn
- Covid-19 infection may prompt Guillain-Barré syndrome, J&J vaccine implicated in increase risk
- Top trans doctors blowing the whistle on 'sloppy' care
- Immunity weakens faster in men than women within months of Pfizer's second shot, study finds
- Study shows COVID vaccine does NOT reduce infection. Countries with higher vaccination have more cases.
- Covid UK: Cases drop week-on-week for fifth day in a row as deaths fall to 33
- Patients with 'red flag' cancer symptoms not referred for urgent investigation in 6 out of 10 cases
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Spartacus Letter
- Prescribed blood thinners can help reduce hospitalizations related to COVID-19
- Delirium recorded in up to 80% of Covid-19 ICU patients
- SOTT Focus: India's Most Populous State Eliminates Covid-19 Through Ivermectin (AKA 'Horse Dewormer')
- Russian Health Minister: Sputnik V vaccine may soon receive WHO approval
- EU finds J&J COVID shot possibly linked to another rare clotting condition
- West Nile Virus kills 10 people in Arizona since beginning of September, 200 cases detected this year
- Best of the Web: Study finds life expectancy of US men dropped by over TWO YEARS since lockdowns were introduced - 6 month drop recorded in other Western countries
- Food myths busted: dairy, salt and steak may be good for you after all
- Sandpaper throat: Sufferers describe non-Covid infection as 'worst cold ever'
- UK health officials recommend adding fluoride to water supply, dismiss cancer fears as 'exaggerated'
- Vaccine effectiveness drops further in the over-40s, to as low as minus 53%, new PHE report shows - and that's a fact
- Logic of the body's 'second brain'
- How therapy, not pills effectively treats back pain
- Longtime skeptic now accepts parapsychology as a science (with caveats)
- Conscientious objections to the COVID vaccine should be honored
- Study: Left-wing authoritarians share key psychological traits with far right
- Gut bacteria influence brain development
- Why words become harder to remember as we get older
- New reward circuitry discovered
- Hearing mother's voice can lessen pain in premature babies, study suggests
- Are incels a violent terrorist subculture, or collection of disenfranchised, misguided souls who need compassion and treatment?
- SOTT Focus: Mass Psychosis: How to Create a Pandemic of Mental Illness
- Gaslighting: The psychology of shaping another's reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Postmodern Bible: An Interpretation for Everyone!
- Best of the Web: Why Do Some People Support Tyranny While Others Defy It?
- Our brains perceive our environment differently when we're lying down
- Sleep loss sabotages new memory storage in the hippocampus
- Longer breaks during learning lead to more stable activation patterns in the brain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Finding Your Red Line: Lessons from Milgram and the Holocaust
- Can consciousness be explained by Quantum Physics?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Arthur Versluis: The New Inquisitions vs the Mystical State
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brain Thoughts: Norm MacDonald, Death, Humor, and Bond Villain Klaus Schwab
- Major disaster for humanity - Facebook comes back online
- FBI comes clean: Admits it's 'really hard' to solve crimes they didn't make up themselves
- Vaccinated man just wishes there was something that could protect him from COVID
- Babylon Bee scoop! General Milley releasing revised version of 'The Art Of War'
- Kamala Harris Instructed To Stop Answering All Her Phone Calls With 'Did He Die?'
- Animal rescue: CCTV shows goat and rooster save chicken from hawk attack, deer mauls hawk after it tries to capture a rabbit
- Biden unveils 'your body, my choice' vaccination program
- Democrats refuse to drink water as it's also prescribed to horses
- Joe Rogan Bounces Back From COVID To Win Kentucky Derby
- Amazing new discovery - Absolute cure for COVID
- White House solves budget crisis by renting out ad space on Biden's back
- Democrats say true lockdowns have never been tried
- Taliban enjoys deep belly laugh over US military's diversity training materials
- CNN praises Taliban warriors for wearing masks during attack
- Study finds most parents OK with government brainwashing their children if it means free babysitting
- 'Do come Again' says Taliban to withdrawing US troops
- CNN staffers axed for being unvaccinated wished they'd have just exposed themselves on a Zoom call instead
- War on COVID to wrap up as quickly as the War on Terror says government
- Man disguises self as illegal immigrant so Democrats won't care that he's unvaccinated
Quote of the Day
Ten years ago [ca. 2005] a Russian diplomat told me: "In our government, there is only one man who still believes that Russo-American partnership is possible, and worth aiming for. Because that man is Vladimir Putin, the rest of us follow. But if Putin would ever lose his interest in America, our policies would change overnight."
Recent Comments
really need to retitled this thing sounds like the DR is transgender
well what about the ones that are due to hit this year like the end of Oct and the end of Nov apparently China is trying with no luck to knock...
Yes, you know it is a "game changer" when dumb foreigners agree to buy you a fleet of nuclear submarines.
So a petty tyrant goes off on a guy and then the train company lies about it after. Nice.
WEAK AT BEST BTW: Noah Carl or Carl Noah or whoever wrote this 'piece' is weak at best. Pity the rest. ned,OUT OUT OUT OUT
Comment: Beijing has a question or two on this incident: