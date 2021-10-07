According to the latest report published by the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory (YVO) branch of the USGS, September was no exception to the rule.
Comment: Except that the quake swarms and other unusual activity around Yellowstone breaks the 'rule'.
Seismograph stations dotted around the park tracked and continue to track some 283 earthquakes in the month of September.
Mike Poland, the Scientist-in-Charge of the YVO, has now revealed some of these earthquakes continued into October, revealing a number of swarms that lasted weeks at a time.
The geophysicist shared the monthly update on the USGS's YouTube channel, where he said seismicity had "picked up a bit" towards the end of the month.
Comment: Notably, volcanic and seismic activity elsewhere on the planet has also seen an uptick in tandem with Yellowstone: La Palma eruption spits out volcanic bombs, shuts airport again, authorities on high alert
The strongest of these quakes was a magnitude 3.2 tremor on September 8, which was struck the Pitchstone Plateau in southwest Yellowstone, about 15.6 miles south of Old Faithful geyser.
However, the figures were still within the norms for Yellowstone.
Comment: Which 'norm' are they talking about? Because, as just one example, back in 2017 Yellowstone was breaking records, reaching its annual norm in the first 6 months: Yellowstone earthquake swarm now one of largest on record, with over 2,300 tremors since start of June
Anywhere between 700 and 3,000 earthquakes occur in Yellowstone every single year, none of which are an indication of a brewing eruption.
Among the 283 tremors, the YVO tracked four distinct swarms - a sequence of events that occur in a specific location.
Yellowstone volcano: Expert debunks theory of 'overdue' eruption
Dr Poland said: "The largest swarm had 153 earthquakes and still counting that started on September 16 and is ongoing just here a few miles to the east of Madison Junction."
Another ongoing swarm of 17 earthquakes began on September 28 and struck to the northeast of West Yellowstone.
Dr Poland added: "This is typically the most seismically active area of the park."
USGS geologists have also recorded a swarm of 16 earthquakes under Yellowstone Lake, the biggest body of water in the park.
The swarm began on September 28 and was still ongoing in early October.
The fourth swarm was detected on the Pitchstone Plateau, when 14 earthquakes struck starting on September 8.
Earthquake swarms account for about 50 percent of all seismicity in the park and are not something to lose sleep over.
The USGS stressed: "Yellowstone earthquake activity remains at background levels."
During September, the USGS also recorded two eruptions of the world-famous Steamboat Geyser, on September 11 and 28, respectively.
The geyser's total number of eruptions this year now stands at 15.
Comment: In the 1990's there were no large eruptions of Steamboat Geyser, even in 2018 they were calling eruptions 'rare':
The website for the US Geological Survey states that the "Steamboat has proven more active during the early 21st century than any time since the early 1980s. Between late 1991 and 2000, there were no large eruptions. However, since May 2000, Steamboat has had 10 significant eruptions."
The USGS said: "Eruptions are irregular and much less frequent than during the previous three summers, which may indicate that the geyser is trending toward a period of quiescence.
"This is typical behaviour for Steamboat, with the geyser experiencing few-year periods of frequent eruptions separated by years to decades of very few eruptions."
Comment: Taken together, it's beginning to look like USGS doth protest too much, and that may partly be because the Yellowstone threat is greater than previously thought.