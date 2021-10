© CC0 / Pixabay

tracked four distinct swarms

Yellowstone volcano: Expert debunks theory of 'overdue' eruption

Stretching over the states of Wyoming, Idaho and Montana, the Yellowstone National Park is one of the US's most seismically active regions. Yellowstone Park is home to the Yellowstone volcano caldera, which has formed during the course of multiple cataclysmic eruptions in the last 3.1 million years. And although, Yellowstone continues to be rocked by thousands of earthquakes every single year.According to the latest report published by the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory (YVO) branch of the USGS , September was no exception to the rule.Seismograph stations dotted around the park tracked and continue to trackMike Poland, the Scientist-in-Charge of the YVO, has now revealed some ofThe geophysicist shared the monthly update on the USGS's YouTube channel, where he saidHowever, the figures were still within the norms for Yellowstone.Anywhere between 700 and 3,000 earthquakes occur in Yellowstone every single year, none of which are an indication of a brewing eruption.Dr Poland said:Dr Poland added: "This is typically the most seismically active area of the park."USGS geologists have also recorded a swarm of 16 earthquakes under Yellowstone Lake, the biggest body of water in the park.The swarm began on September 28 and was still ongoing in early October.Earthquake swarms account for about 50 percent of all seismicity in the park and are not something to lose sleep over.The USGS stressed: "Yellowstone earthquake activity remains at background levels."The geyser's total number of eruptionsThe USGS said: "Eruptions are irregular and much less frequent than during the previous three summers, which may indicate that the geyser is trending toward a period of quiescence."This is typical behaviour for Steamboat, with the geyser experiencing few-year periods of frequent eruptions separated by years to decades of very few eruptions."