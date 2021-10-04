Heavy, wet snow knocked down power lines overnight across Interior Alaska,By 8 a.m. Sunday, 4,483 customers had reported outages, with about 200 contacting the utility in the last hour, according to a GVEA dashboard. In addition,"All available crews are working to restore power, but due to the number of outages and the conditions, please be prepared for lengthy delays. Crews will continue working until all power is restored," GVEA said.Here is a close-up look at some of the impacted neighborhoods:- 884 ratepayers in and around North Pole;- 829 in the area of Eielson Air Force Base;- 623 in the Harding Lake area;- 72 near Delta Junction.