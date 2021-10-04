location
Very strong magnitude 6.2 earthquake at 10 km depth

Date & time: Oct 4, 2021 03:54:07 UTC -
Local time at epicenter: Monday, Oct 4, 2021 1:54 am (GMT -2)
Magnitude: 6.2
Depth: 10.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 60.54°S / 27.48°W↗ (South Atlantic Ocean, South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands)