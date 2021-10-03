Three people were killed by lightning in Purbakandarchar village of Chargoalini in Jamalpur on Sunday (October 3).The deceased were known as Sundar Ali Sardar, 65, his grandson Rafiq Sardar, 14 and Mosharraf Hossain, 39.Upazila project implementation officer Mehedi Hasan Titu said, Sundar Ali and his grandson were struck by lightning when they were working in a paddy field during rain.Later, locals took them to upazila health complex where duty doctor declared them dead.Meanwhile, a thunderbolt struck Mosharraf Hossain in the district, leaving him critically injured. Later, he was sent to Jamalpur General Hospital but he died on the way to the hospital.Upazila health and family planning officer Dr. AM Abu Taher confirmed the matter.