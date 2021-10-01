Sky watchers could see the luminous route of a celestial body that entered the Earth's atmosphere last night (29) and crossed four Brazilian cities. As recorded by the climate observation cameras of the Clima ao Vivo platform, a bolide - an object of unknown origin on a high-speed route - lit the skies of Itamonte, Varginha and Patos de Minas, in Minas Gerais, and could also be seen from Rio de January.See the video record:The phenomenon illuminated Copacabana Beach, in the southern part of the state capital. Data on meteor composition, speed and route has not been diagnosed.According to the astronomer and director of the Brazilian Meteorological Observation Network (Bramon), Marcelo Zurita, asteroids, meteors and comets orbit the Sun at a very high speed, between 40,000 and 266,000 kilometers per hour."When they reach Earth's atmosphere at this speed, even fragments as small as a grain of sand are capable of instantly heating atmospheric gases, generating a luminous phenomenon called a meteor. So the meteor is just the luminous phenomenon, nothing more. Meteor it's not solid, it's not liquid or gas, it's just light. Popularly, the meteor is also called a shooting star."(Translated by Google)