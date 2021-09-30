Puppet Masters
Reprehensible egotist: Fauci says he will never reach a point where he resigns over Covid-19 controversies
RT
Thu, 30 Sep 2021 19:40 UTC
Appearing on Hugh Hewitt's radio program, Fauci was asked if he could ever see himself resigning if he caused "more harm than good."
"No, absolutely, unequivocally, no," Fauci replied.
The infectious disease expert then went after Hewitt and other critics on a variety of "controversies" related to his own medical advice, as well as that of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
"We have been dealing with an evolving situation," Fauci said at one point, echoing a defense he's presented for himself in the past. He added that examples of his advice changing - such as being against masks early in the pandemic - can be chalked up to changing data influencing his perspective.
Critics have argued Fauci presents too much information as solid fact, only to seemingly backtrack later, citing new data, on issues such as masks and theories about the virus' origins.
Hewitt stuck to his argument, saying Fauci is an "impediment" to public health and declaring that people "won't listen" to him.
Recent polling has shown trust in Fauci and the current administration in regards to Covid-19 is falling, especially among Republicans.
Asked again if he could see himself stepping aside and accepting that he cannot properly communicate for his job, Fauci remained defiant and dismissed his critics as being conspiracy theorists too hung up on "flip-flopping."
"I just completely disagree with that premise, because there are an awful lot of people who do listen, who do the right thing from a public health standpoint," he said. "So because there are a lot of people who have ideas about conspiracies and changing minds and flip-flopping, that's not a reason to step down. Not at all."
After Hewitt suggested that some could be refusing to get the vaccine because of their lack of trust in Fauci, the doctor "rejected" that idea "completely."
"That is ridiculous," he said, accusing the host of "creating a false narrative."
Over 55% of the US' total population has been fully vaccinated thus far, according to data tracking from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and over 66% of adults are. Over 77% of US adults have had at least one dose of a vaccine.
Reader Comments
Comment: It's more than a little satisfying to know that this narcissistic little gnome is helping undo his own propaganda by leading more people to distrust the US government. Thank heavens for small mercies like the pathological self-absorption of a worm-tongued troll
take that back….ha,ha.
Us Dwarves - we speak the truth. We don’t mind the gnomes as long as the gnomes know their place - which usually they don’t. As for elves, a bad one will lie to you just like a human. Dwarves don’t do that. So, whatever, who cares, heads are fixing to roll. Hold onto your hat, but if you are a worm-tongue, then you know your fate….do you not? No matter your race. You get what you give.
A link. Tolkien had it going on and still does I reckon.
At this point, he looks a lot like an ape that descended from some shit. But I guess we wouldn't truly know until he's painted black.
Remember in 2019 when Fauci said that masking and social distancing for viruses was “paranoia,” urging healthy eating and exercise instead?
[Link]
"Almost a full year before the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) made its appearance, Fauci was scoffing at the idea of doing “paranoid” things like covering one’s face with Chinese cloth and treating other human beings like the walking plague.
“No, no, no!” Fauci interjected while laughing as Rubenstein suggested wearing a mask and social distancing as a way to stay safe and protected against infectious disease.
“You avoid all the paranoid aspects and do something positive,” Fauci added in giggling condescension at Rubenstein’s mere suggestion that wrapping one’s face in a diaper might help to prevent infection.
“A) good diet, b) you don’t smoke, I know. I know you don’t drink, at least not very much, so that’s pretty good. Get some exercise – I know that you don’t get as much exercise as you should. Get good sleep – I think that the normal, low-tech, healthy things are the best thing that you can do, David, to stay healthy.”
In other words, speaking as Rubenstein’s doctor, Fauci recommended all of the things that we have been recommending for the past year and a half, only to be called “conspiracy theorists” who are spreading “misinformation” about the Fauci Flu."
Really cool that, considering he's wearing a mask which signifies the fact that the narrative controls him. That's something people haven't figured out.
I just want to point out...
" b) you don’t smoke, I know. I know you don’t drink, at least not very much, so that’s pretty good"
I smoke, and I drink very much. So it's not merely pretty good, it's fucking ace.
