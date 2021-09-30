© Dhaka Tribune



The dolphin death toll reaches 22 this yearThe body of a seven-foot-long dolphin was found floating on Kuakata beach in Patuakhali on Wednesday.Locals spotted it in the second Jhaoban area, about five kilometres east of the Kuakata Zero Point.KM Bachchu, a member of the Kuakata Dolphin Conservation Committee, said: "I informed the officials of the organization about the matter. It appears that the dolphin died 8 to 10 days ago."He demanded that an investigation be done after the autopsy to find out the real cause of the death.Ruman Imtiaz Tushar, team leader of the committee, said that several meetings have been held with the Forest Department and fisheries officials in this regard. "They also promised to save the dolphins by finding out the exact causes behind the deaths."Rafiqul Islam, a local fisherman, said: "It looks like the dolphin died after being caught in a fishing net. Because it has marks of injuries on its head and tail."Tariqul Islam, assistant forest ranger of the Patuakhali Coastal Forest Department, said upon receiving the news, he sent an officer-in-charge of the Kuakata Range to handle the matter."Some parts of the dolphin's body are kept for autopsy. The rest of the body has been asked to be buried," he added.