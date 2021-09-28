Landslide in China initiated the Level II emergency

China's emergency management office in Ya'an which oversees Tianquan County stated that 50 individuals had been rescued as of 5 p.m., including two deathsHeavy downpour has triggered a landslide in the Sichuan province in southwestern China that killed two people and left 12 others missing, according to local media. An ANI report stated that the China Global Television Network (CGTN) informed on Sunday, quoting the local authorities, "At least two persons have died and 12 others remain missing after a heavy rain-triggered mudslide that hit Tianquan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province on Saturday."According to Xinhua, the landslide happened in the early hours of Sunday morning, trapping 62 individuals. The emergency management office in Ya'an which oversees Tianquan County stated that 50 individuals had been rescued as of 5 p.m., including two deaths.Previously, news agency ANI reported that heavy rainfall produced a mudslide in Tianquan County, killing one individual and injuring two more. Two of the people who were evacuated were slightly hurt, and one did not show any signs of life. The second individual was stable during the time of rescue, the Tianquan's emergency management headquarters informed. The four people were trapped inside a construction site's temporary shelter when the mudslide struck, according to Ya'an City's emergency management office.Furthermore, around 1 p.m. (local time) on Sunday, a local earthquake disaster headquarters initiated the Level II emergency service which is the second-highest in the four-tier emergency response system. Followingover 260 individuals from various places have been deployed to Tianquan by the Sichuan provincial emergency management agency to conduct search and rescue operations for those who have been affected by the landslide.. As per The Guardian, Heavy rains in Hubei triggered power failures and landslides, damaging hundreds of homes and requiring the evacuation of almost 6,000 people, the province's Emergency Management Bureau reported. China's ministry of disaster management announced that hundreds of firemen, as well as thousands of police and military personnel, had been deployed to the worst-affected districts.According to BBC, officials stated that over 500 individuals were finally evacuated from the tunnels of Henan province. Days of heavy rainfall have caused severe damage and forced 200,000 people to flee their homes. Roads had been converted into streams above ground, with automobiles and trash being carried along by fast-moving current flows. Several pedestrians were saved.