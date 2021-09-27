© Cyber Ninjas
On Friday September 24 CyberNinjas submitted to the AZ Senate a report
(pdf) that read as follows:
"57,734 ballots with serious issues were identified in the audit. These issues include improper voter registration, improper votes, and discrepancies in the registration. This is a conservative estimate, as there were other identified problems that were not quantified nor included in that total, likely resulting in a much larger number of flawed ballots. Additional issues identified: backdated registrations, multiple voter registrations linked to the same voter affidavit, voters without records in a commercial database, and printing defects rendering thousands of ballots as suspicious.
"In the 2020 presidential election, the margin of victory was only 10,457 votes, a small fraction of the 57,734 ballots with known issues. Again, this is almost 6 times the margin of victory in the Presidential race and is multiples of the margin of victory in other races. Based on these factual findings, the election should not be certified, and the reported results are not reliable." — Cyber Ninjas' submitted Maricopa 9/24 Report
At an admittedly dry-as-dust hearing in Arizona on Friday, it was revealed that:
- The day before complying with the subpoena, Maricopa deleted > 1 million election files (each deletion carries 1 federal and state charge);
- What was left did not reconcile;
- 255,326 Early Votes that have no provenance (they just "appeared");
- There are at least 57,734 ballots with "serious issues";
- There are over 17,000 ballots which are simply photocopies and hence unambiguously illegal;
- There were 15 other felonies whose impact on the ballots is impossible to quantify;
- If we turn a blind eye to all that, Biden wins by 10,800 votes.
An excellent summary
of revelations from the Maricopa report appears at CentipedeNation:
- Dr. Shiva explains how they found over 17,000 duplicate votes in a race decided by 10,000 votes, plus more:
- Images of ballot envelopes with an approval stamp behind the basic graphics of the envelope, suggesting tampering
- Heat map showing signature legibility percentage flipped from 95% legible and 5% illegible four weeks before the election to an inverse relationship of 5% legible and 95% illegible four days after the election
- 34,448 duplicates from 17126 voters. County reported 0
- 25% surge in duplicates from November 4th to November 9th
- 1,919 blank signatures stamped as approved. County Reported 1,455
- 587 bad signatures. County reported 0
- 934 late returns. County Reported 0
- 2580 scribbles. County reported 0
- Doug Logan From Cyber Ninjas explains how they've uncovered tens of thousands of additional issues, including:
- 9,041 more mail ballots returned and recorded than the official number sent.
- 3,432 more ballots cast than the list of people who show as having cast a vote
- 23,344 people voted via mail in ballot even though they showed as having moved and no one with that last name shows as living at that address.
- 2,600 excess duplicate ballots.
- 2,382 people voted in person after having moved out of the county.
- 5,047 voted in more than one county for up to 5,295 votes.
- At least one batch of 50 ballots were tabulated twice.
- 255,326 Early Votes show in the VM55 that do not have a corresponding EV33 entry.
- 282 votes from deceased.
- 393 with incomplete names.
- 2861 voters have shared an AFFSEQ number with another voter.
- They had days where 92% of the ballots received were all duplicates.
- 865 directories and 85,673 Election related files were deleted between 10/20/2020 and 11/05/2020.
- Cyber Ninjas have screenshots of the people who deleted logs. Unnamed suspects illegally accessed the computer system just before the audit. They were identified by video capture recorded at the time of the breach.
- Pre-Meditated Fraud: Votes were "certified and approved" as they were printed.
- 1,064,746 Election related files were deleted. Many of them contained scanned ballots.
- 27, 807 ballots cast from individuals who had moved prior to the election.
- 284,412 Ballot images on the EMS were corrupt or missing.
- 95% of signatures happened to be illegible after election day.
- Hundreds of ballots had incomplete names.
- Hundreds of individuals that were flagged as deceased prior to October 5, 2020, voted in the election.
- Audit Interference: Runbeck Election Services is a private company that printed the ballots for Maricopa county. When asked questions by Cyber Ninjas, Runbeck responded and said that Maricopa County instructed them to not speak with Cyber Ninjas.
- HIGH BLEED-THROUGH RATES ON BALLOTS: A large number of the ballots from in-person voting experienced bleed-through where the marks from one-side of the ballot were clearly visible on the other side of the ballot. This does not happen when the manufacturer recommended paper is utilized under normal circumstances.
- IMPROPER PAPER UTILIZED: A large number of the ballots from in-person voting, utilized paper that is not recommended by the manufacturer of the tabulators for use in the systems.
- OUT OF CALIBRATION BALLOT PRINTERS: A large number of ballots appear to have been printed on printers not properly calibrated. This means that the front page of the ballot is not consistently aligned with the back page of the ballot.This is contrary to manufacturer guidelines and recommendations and could theoretically result in inconstant reading of votes across all the different tabulators.
- They have proven that the machines were connected to the internet.
- The machines connected to a Microsoft URL multiple times.
- Significant internet activity by Dominion Software including several entries to FOX News on January 2020.
- The machines could've been hacked in 10 minutes using Metasploit.
- Maricopa County voting systems did not follow CISA or industry standard cyber security best practices.
- Ben Cotton described massive IT and Cybersecurity Issues.
- Ben Cotton also confirmed the Maricopa County election system was breached during the 2020 election.
- No security patches were done in 2 years since purchase.
- No anti-virus definitions were updated in 2 years since purchase.
- .exe files were found all over the server hard drives with modifications done.
- The same name and password with Administrator privileges was the same for ALL machines in the county.
- Logs produced by Maricopa County did not contain the Windows Security Logs.
- Security logs set to Maintain 20MB of Data.
- The files were deleted the DAY before the audit began.
- Oldest date in Windows Security Log on EMS was 2/5/21.
- Did not cover election time period
- Clear intentional overwriting of the Security Logs by the EMSADMIN account.
- 2/11/2021 - 462 log entries overwritten
- 3/3/2021 - 37,686 log entries overwritten
- 4/12/2021 - 330 log entries overwritten
- Hardware Configuration Issues
- Dual Boot configuration discovered on Adjudication 02 Endpoint.
- Tow hard drives internal to system
- Both drives bootable to different configurations
- Clearly not an approved configuration
- 2nd hard drive contained non-Maricopa County Data — From South Carolina And Washington State.
- MISSING SUBPOENA ITEMS:
- Rejected provisional ballots
- Unsecured mail ballots
- Ballots returned to the County as undeliverable
- Maricopa County does not want to cooperate with a breach in which they themselves confirmed voter data was stolen
Which our craven and literacy-challenged MSM reports as, "Maricopa audit shows Biden still won."
Comment: Presentation of the report starts at 23:00: