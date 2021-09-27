Photo taken on Sept. 26, 2021 shows buildings shrouded in heavy dust in Kuwait City, Kuwait. A heavy sand storm engulfed Kuwait on Sunday.
© Xinhua
Again, Kuwaitis encountered on Sunday the most common scene in their daily life: sandstorm. Sand storms affect the Middle East heavily, and Kuwait is reportedly to be one of the hardest-hit countries in the region.


Source: Xinhua