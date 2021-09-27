A 50-year-old tour guide died after he was attacked by an elephant while conducting a game drive.The incident took place at a game reserve in Gravelotte, Limpopo, on Thursday morning.ER24 paramedics said when they arrived on the scene, they found bystanders performing CPR on the man."We took over and assessed the man, but unfortunately, he showed no signs of life. He was declared dead at the scene," said ER24's Ineke van Huyssteen.The tour guide had booked a group of tourists on a game drive to view the elephants. During the tour, one of the elephants attacked the man.The tourists managed to get him inside the game drive vehicle and drove him to the reserve's gate, where bystanders immediately initiated CPR and tried to stop the bleeding.Local authorities are investigating the incident.