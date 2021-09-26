According to a statement from the office of the Texas Secretary of State on Thursday, an election audit has begun in three northern counties — Dallas, Tarrant, and Collin — as well as Harris County, home to Houston. The office, according to CBS11 in Dallas-Fort Worth, said:
"Under existing Texas laws, the Secretary of State has the authority to conduct a full and comprehensive forensic audit. We anticipate the Legislature will provide funds for this purpose."The audit comes after former President Donald Trump expressed his support for Texas House Bill 16 which calls for a "review of the results of the 2020 general election" in a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott:
Despite my big win in Texas, I hear Texans want an election audit! You know your fellow Texans have big questions about the November 2020 Election. Bills to audit elections in your great state's House and Senate were considered during Texas' Second Special Session. Instead, the legislature passed a watered-down amendment that doesn't even apply to the 2020 Presidential Election. This short amendment doesn't answer the questions Texans have about the last election. Texans demand a real audit to completely address their concerns.The Texas audit comes on the heels of another one just completed of ballots cast during the last election in Maricopa County, Ariz. Initial reports claim that the results show that President Joe Biden not only won the state but by a bigger margin in the county than previously thought.
We need HB 16, which was just filed in the Third Special Session. This legislation specifically addresses the 2020 Presidential Election, and enables audits for future elections. The bill creates a process for candidates and party chairs to initiate an audit, and uses the same language as SB 97, which already passed the Texas State Senate, but did not have enough time to make it through the House during the Second Special Session.
Texas needs you to act now. Your Third Special Session is the perfect, and maybe last, opportunity to pass this audit bill. Time is running out. Paper ballots in your state are only kept for 22 months after the election. Your citizens don't trust the election system, and they want your leadership on this issue, which is the number one thing they care about. It is their most important issue — one that will affect 2022 and 2024.
AZ Central reports:
A monthslong hand recount of Maricopa County's 2020 vote confirmed that President Joe Biden won and the election was not "stolen" from former President Donald Trump, according to early versions of a report prepared for the Arizona Senate.The former president also commented on the results of that audit, lashing out at the early media reports as somehow being inaccurate.
The three-volume report by the Cyber Ninjas, the Senate's lead contractor, includes results that show Trump lost by a wider margin than the county's official election results.
The data in the report also confirms that U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly won in the county.
The official results are set to be presented to the Senate at 1 p.m. Friday. Several versions of the draft report, titled "Maricopa County Forensic Audit" by Cyber Ninjas, circulated prematurely on Wednesday and Thursday. Multiple versions were obtained by The Arizona Republic.
"Huge findings in Arizona! However, the Fake News Media is already trying to "call it" again for Biden before actually looking at the facts — just like they did in November!As of this posting, Conservative Brief has not seen the results of the audit yet and cannot corroborate Trump's or the media's findings at this time.
"The audit has uncovered significant and undeniable evidence of FRAUD! Until we know how and why this happened, our Elections will never be secure. This is a major criminal event and should be investigated by the Attorney General immediately.
"The Senate's final report will be released today at 4:00PM ET. I have heard it is far different than that being reported by the Fake News Media."