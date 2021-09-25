© Petr Hykš



Three people died on spot after they were struck by lightning at Kamuserwa cell, Nyarurambi ward in Rubanda Town Council, Rubanda District.The incident happened on Friday at around 5.30PM during a heavy downpour.The Kigezi regional police spokesman, Mr Elly Maate, identified deceased as; Stanley Sunday Owoyesiga, 63, the headteacher of Golden High School in Rubanda Town Council, Ben Kwikiriza, 16, and Bright Orikiriza, 35, a resident of Karambo village, Muko Sub County in Rubanda District.According to the LCIII chairperson Rubanda town council, Mr Noman Tushabe, all the victims were taking shelter in one place as they planned to visit the home of their friend that had lost a relative.