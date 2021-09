© Ian Young



Huawei Technologies Co. executive Meng Wanzhou reached a deal with US prosecutors on Friday that will allow her to return to China, effectively resolving the case that has kept Meng in legal limbo in Vancouver for nearly three years., releases Meng on the condition that she abides by a "statement of facts" about the case, providing a reprieve to a legal dispute that helped to throw Beijing's relations with Canada and the United States into crisis.Michelle Levin of Steptoe & Johnson told reporters after the hearing at a US federal courthouse in New York. "Ms Meng is free to go home to her family."Meng, who was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a US warrant, was indicted on bank and wire fraud charges for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei 's business dealings in Iran. On Friday, she pleaded not guilty to the charges.Canada's Globe and Mail reported that, who were arrested in China shortly after Meng's detention on charges of espionage.Huawei's Meng Wanzhou attends final Canadian extradition hearing, but verdict still months away, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the agreement.as part of the deal, according to CBC News.Meng, 49, left her Vancouver home with Huawei lawyers and executives about 45 minutes before the US hearing was scheduled to begin. She did not respond when asked if she was heading back to China soon, other than to smile broadly and say "good morning".A spokeswoman for Huawei declined to comment on the legal agreement., her Canadian lawyer Scott Fenton said as hearings in the extradition case neared their end last month, dismissing arguments that she had put the bank's reputation or loans to Huawei at risk.The alleged deceit is said to have been carried out in a 2013 PowerPoint presentation she made to an HSBC executive in a Hong Kong teahouse that was intended to reassure the bank."It all comes down tosaid Tom Kellogg, executive director of the Centre for Asian Law at Georgetown University Law School. "If they did, then great. If not, then it was part of [Donald] Trump's broader trade war. I hope that wasn't the case."Kellogg added thatA report in the English-language Global Times newspaper earlier this month, where the first details of the allegations against the men emerged, said that. The Global Times is a Chinese government mouthpiece that is published by People's Daily.The Canadian government responded to the report by saying thatSpeaking of Meng's deal on Friday, Brett Bruen, president of the crisis management firm Global Situation Room, said:by the Trump administration"I think this is a smart move to try and put this issue behind us and try to go to other US-China policy issues," added Bruen, the White House head of global engagement under president Barack Obama. "This allows China to make other compromises while telling its folks at home that it got something."Meng has been detained in Vancouver and monitored by private security that she pays for as part of her bail agreement.Meng, the daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, is accused of defrauding HSBC by lying to it about Huawei's business with an affiliate in Iran called Skycom, thus putting the bank at risk of breaching American sanctions on Tehran.