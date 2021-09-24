Burguillos of Toledo

The storm also fully affected Burguillos de Toledo, where the hail came to accumulate half a meter

When not a month has passed since the intense DANA that hit the city of Toledo and surrounding municipalities such as Cobisa, Argés or Guadamur, and for which the Council of Ministers declared Castilla-La Mancha as an area seriously affected by civil protection emergencies (ZAEPC), a strong hail storm caused water reservoirs in different neighborhoods of the regional capital this Wednesday afternoon.-at the entrance to the Emergency Service of the Virgen de la Salud Hospital-, Azucaica or the stretch of the TO- 23 that joins the Polígono and Santa Bárbara, where the Don Eugenio and de la Rosa walks returned to relive floods.This Thursday the AEMET maintains the alert for heavy rains and storms at a yellow level for Toledo.on the N-401. This was shown by the town council with a video that shows how the road was on the service road that is located at the height of the residence for the elderly and Oretana, in front of the Mercadona.It was necessary the intervention of the Infocam and firefighters of the County Council that with a snow plow machine they were able to separate the hail to allow traffic. Several garages in the town were also flooded.(Translated by Google)