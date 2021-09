© Emercom Of Russia



Analysis shows over 18.16m hectares were destroyed in 2021, an absolute record since satellite monitoring beganRussia has endured its worst forest fire season in the country's modern history, according to recent data from the Russian Forestry Agency analysed by Greenpeace.The record was surpassed late last week after a long fire season that has also produced unprecedented levels of global wildfire emissions and upturned daily life for hundreds of thousands of people living in Siberia and elsewhere in central Russia."For the past several years, when the area of the fires has surpassed 15m hectares, it has become, in all likelihood, the new normal in the conditions of the new climate reality," Greenpeace Russia wrote. Those fires have primarily affected communities in Siberia, where dry, hot summers have turned the vast taiga forests into a tinderbox. In Yakutia, a northern Siberian region that has been particularly hard-hit, smog covered the capital city, Yakutsk, for weeks, and villagers have had to come together in last-ditch efforts to save their homes."Emergency workers have come and villagers are also fighting the fires but they can't put them out, they can't stop them," Varvara, a 63-year-old from the remote village of Teryut, said by telephone in July. "Everything is on fire."(Read more here - if interested in associated carbon dioxide releases.)