"We're waiting for data on natural immunity. We know that if you have natural immunity and also get the shot, immunity dramatically increases."

the collective sense of reality has commenced a momentous shift, the compass is spinning wildly, things are shaking loose in the national brain-pan, the gaslight has lost its sheen, and the once-solid narrative is turning to vapor, starting with the unspooling riddles of Covid-19.The numbers don't add up, starting with the fact that when you combine the official registered Covid cases (people with acquired natural immunity) with the people who already had some kind of immunity from previous life-long coronavirus encounters, with the number of people vaccinated, you have a population supposedly way beyond herd immunity.Contrary to the behavior and statements of public health officials and politicians, the news is out that the spike proteins produced by the vax's mRNA genetic reprogramming are toxic agents that create disorder in the major organs and blood vessels. The news is also out,People must conclude that there is a malevolent purpose behind the suppression of early treatment. They may also conclude that the vaxes are poison.Did "Joe Biden" and company not realize that threatening the livelihoods of a hundred million people might generate a whole lot of anger and resentment? Especially since those people have good reasons to believe the vax is harmful to them?— with exceptions for the vaguely-defined "high risk" individuals over 65.In spite of that, Covid czar Dr. Anthony Fauci keeps pushing for boosters. On Sunday, he told NBC's Jake Tapper:Even though it's known for sure (i.e., established in science) that natural immunity is way more potent, comprehensive, and permanent than anything the vaccine pretends to offer, while— hence, the impressive number of the vaxed getting sick.Is Dr. Fauci desperate or just plain crazy? The question may be moot, because it looks like he's out of running-room on his whole crusade, Covid-19, vaxes, authoritative bullshit, and all. The story has fallen apart. It looks an awful lot like the government is trying to harm people health-wise, while it destroys jobs and small business and ruins households financially, and that counter-story is spreading faster now than Covid-19. It's fair to ask whether all that has destroyed the legitimacy of the people in charge — but that is only one of several issues converging to detonate the people's faith in their own government.It appears that thethey will show appalling mischief in the balloting that indicates "Joe Biden's" victory was concocted nefariously — bad "optics," a little bit, when "Joe Biden's" government already has its heel on the neck of a hundred million people to get a dangerous vax or lose their jobs and incomes.The crisis on the US / Mexican border has suddenly gotten so bad that even the mainstream media had to report on it. The shanty town of Haitians and other foreign nationals moiling under the freeway bridge at Del Rio, Texas, grows by thousands each day, to around 15,000 as of Sunday.and the actual citizens of the USA are getting alarmed and sore about it. On Sunday night, theHaiti, of course, is the poorest country in the western hemisphere and only recently suffered a massive earthquake, not to mention the assassination in July of its president. Does this airlift sound like a plan? Maybe check the "no" box on that.All this at a time when millions of Americans have lost their businesses, lost their jobs, and are under threat of losing more jobs for not getting vaxed.Think this is enough to cause a national attitude adjustment?with the insolvency of its colossal Evergrande real estate Ponzi. As I write,over one percent at the Monday open.at their close.Maybe you're saying, no, not so much. That'd probably be a good call.Events, you see, are closing in on all the fraught mendacious fakery that permeates the world, and the USA especially, in this time of the proposed "great re-set."Try to keep your head together while other heads are exploding around you, and see what kind of country we are on Friday. Maybe not quite the same place.