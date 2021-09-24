A flood has wreaked havoc in Spain and poured into a shopping centre, with other cars swept away.Disturbing footage shows water rushing down the stairs of the Mercadona de la Antilla in the city of Huelva.A Twitter user shared footage of the flooding and said: "That is an underground mercadona".He also said you "cannot get out since either you use the elevator or you go down that staircase that appears".Other users on social media have also shared images of the devastating flooding with submerged vehicles on the streets in the Lepe area.One particular video being shared online shows a pile-up of almost 20 cars that have reportedly been carried by the flood water.Debris has also been seen being swept across the flooded roads due to continued heavy rain.It has been reported that both homes, shops, public facilities and buildings have been a victim to the rising water levels.President of Andalucía Juanma Moreno has activated a Level 1 of the Flood Risk Emergency Plan in the area.He announced on Twitter: "We have activated Level 1 of the Flood Risk Emergency Plan in the province of Huelva due to the heavy rains. Please be very careful."Caution, first and foremost. Let us follow the recommendations of the emergency services already working in the area."