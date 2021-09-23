Two persons, both farmers, were killed in lightning strike in Bareilly district on Wednesday evening.The incident was reported from Bichuriya village. Karan Singh and Sher Singh were sowing seeds in a field when it started raining. But they continued working, and were struck by lightning. They died on the spot.Their bodies were sent for post-mortem examination by police and the district administration has announced compensation for their families under the state disaster relief funds.Bhamora's SHO Vikram Singh said, "The victims were the sole earning members of their families and were good friends. Family has been assured of compensation under the relevant schemes by the district administration."