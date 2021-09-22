O:H header
Anyone watching any kind of alternative media for the last month and a half knows that Australia has lost it's freakin' mind. The country has gone into full fascist mode, 'because Coronavirus'. The military on the streets, sirens are blaring, the police are getting violent with protesters, strict stay-at-home orders are in full effect with restrictions getting tighter by the day.

Thank God it's only over there... for now. All the signs point to this brand of fascism getting exported to other Western nations in the near future. Keep your eyes on what's going on down under, your country might be next!

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we look at the medical fascist state - Australia-style!


