Lightning bolts this weekend killed five people, including four from the same family, in Angola's Bié province, which has seen heavy rains in recent days, the local civil protection and fire service said on Monday.The deaths were registered four in Cuito, the capital of Bié province, and another in the municipality of Cunhinga."The heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, which fell in Bié province, caused five deaths," the spokesman for the Bié civil protection and fire service, Henrique Ndavoka told Angolan public radio.In his turn, the governor of Bié, Pereira Alfredo, said that work had already started to install some lightning conductors, particularly in the most critical areas.In Angola, the phenomenon of lightning bolts is a concern especially in the central part of the country, as they cause a high number of deaths.