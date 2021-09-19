A 33-year-old man from Sopore, who was grievously injured in a canine attack some 12 days ago, succumbed at home Saturday evening.Reports said the victim Shabir Ahmad Dar, son of Ali Mohammad Dar, a resident of Sangrampora in Sopore, was attacked by dogs at Main chowk Sopore on September 06, 2021.He was brought to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar from SDH Sopore. After treatment, he was discharged from the hospital. However, today evening he succumbed to his injuries, locals said.