Flash floods on September 17 2021 in San Juan del Río, in the central Mexican state of Querétaro.A severe storm, which caused heavy rain that fell during the night of this Friday inundated some streets in the eastern part of the municipality and presented a significant increase in water, even residents of the Sacred Heart on Andador Santa Alicia street, indicated that there is blocked entry to their homes, so they asked for the support of the authorities.Most of the flash flooding damage is located on one side of Avenida Universidad, where a boardwalk was previously located and the area was divided, so it is a natural area where the rainwater had its channel. Around 10 p.m., Vega Guerrero confirmed on social networks the warning light turned red, for which he activated the evacuation of families from 29 neighbourhoods to take them to the temporary shelter located in the Ramos Millán neighbourhood.