Robert Bridge is an American writer and journalist. He is the author of 'Midnight in the American Empire,' How Corporations and Their Political Servants are Destroying the American Dream. @Robert_Bridge

Less than a year in power, Biden's approval ratings are dropping like a rock amid controversial moves from his administration, including a compulsory vaccine mandate. This is paving the way for a major Republican resurgence.Just below the high-fructose, Cheez Whiz surface of American society, there are warning signs that a mighty giant - a sluggish, overweight giant, but a giant nonetheless - is struggling to awaken from a media-induced slumber. And the rumblings are registering in some unexpected places.Since the days of the Roman Empire, rulers have appreciated the need for bread and circuses as a means for keeping the hearts and minds of their subjects distracted, with gladiatorial matches mixed up with a generous amount of blood and beverage. And considering that there is no bigger circus in US society than American football, the Democrats may have some cause for concern.The chant "F**k Joe Biden" is echoing out from packed stadiums across the land, which probably suggests to the Democratic Party that, for its sake, the removal of anti-Covid lockdowns may have happened a bit too prematurely.Meanwhile, anti-Joe slogans have also appeared on crude homemade signs that dot the roadside of the president's passing motorcade. The frequency and tone of these messages appears to have bruised Dear Leader's ego to such a degree that he felt the need to speak about it during a meeting with 9/11 first responders."I'm thinking what, what would the people who died, what would they be thinking? Would they think this makes sense for us to be doing this kind of thing where you ride down the street and someone has a sign saying 'F- so-and-so?'" he asked firefighters in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.In addition to the American citizens and friendly Afghans, a massive amount of military equipment was left behind - literally enough to build a respectable army from scratch. Aside from the questions of arming the Taliban, how much of these munitions will fall into the hands of Islamic State, for example, is anybody's guess.So with American citizens trapped abroad in a very real hostage situation, what are members of the Democratic Party blabbering about? Yes, the fate of the 'alternative lifestyles' community trapped in Dodge. "Thank you for rightly putting the spotlight on concerns about the LGBTQI+ community in Afghanistan and the particular threat that they find themselves under," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told US Representative David Cicilline (D-Rhode Island) this week during a House hearing.This leads us to Biden's biggest blunder of them all - demanding that freedom-loving, gun-toting Americans submit to a Covid vaccine that millions feel they do not want or need. This is exactly what the US leader said back in January that he would never do. On top of this glaring lie, Biden divided the nation by singling out millions of Americans for blame."We've been patient," the 78-year-old Democrat bellowed, choosing his tele-prompted words carefully. "But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us." The unvaccinated among us "can cause a lot of damage, and they are."If the Democrats somehow believed this shot across the bow of corporate America (the mandate requires all companies with more than 100 employees to get vaccinated) would somehow be warmly received, they should really get to work finding a new PR consultant.Just 29.7% argued he does, while 11.7% were unsure. In other words, a hugely unpopular decision for the US leader, and coming at a time when midterm elections are fast approaching.In 1993, Bill Clinton entered office with 58 percent public support, yet by 1994, the Democrat's approval fell to 41 percent and the Republicans took control of Congress. A similar thing happened to Barack Obama. Voted into the White House in 2009 on the fanfare of being the first black US president, one year later the excitement was over, as Obama's approval rating had dropped to 44 percent. Once again, the Republicans seized control of Congress.While ending the pandemic is naturally a big concern for average Americans, they are far more concerned that it is achieved without undue pressure, like through the loss of liberty and employment. That is not the American way, and the Democratic Party may very well pay a steep political price in the next elections for forgetting that.