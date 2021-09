© DREW ANGERER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Leftists claim that it's 'absurd,' 'bizarre' and 'ridiculous' to suggest Biden is being muted by someone during live streams, despite clear evidence.Republican Senator James Risch demanded Tuesday to know who is in charge of cutting off Joe Biden's microphone when he goes off script, as has been witnessed several times over the past few months.During a hearing before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Risch asked Secretary of State Anthony Blinken who is "calling the shots?"Tweeting out the video, leftists insisted the claims were 'bizarre,' 'ridiculous' and 'absurd':The incident Risch was specifically referring to happened a few days ago:As we reported at the time , the feed was muted (it's on a delay) because Biden made a sardonic comment.The White House also cut the feed during a live streamed event in March after Biden said, "I'm happy to take questions if that's what I'm supposed to do ..."And as we have seen, it isn't far fetched to suggest Biden is micromanaged: