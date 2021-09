© AP/Patrick Semansky



Former President Trump is blaming Democrats for the hesitancy of some Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.The former president in an interview with Fox News claimed more Americans were interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine when he was president and accused Democrats of downplaying it.Harris in October last year said she would gladly take a COVID-19 vaccine if public health officials were advocating for it, including Anthony Fauci, the foremost expert in the government on infectious diseases who is now an adviser to President Biden. But she said she would not take a vaccine just because Trump was pushing it."If Dr. Fauci, the doctors, tell us that we should take it, I'll be the first in line to take it," Harris said at the time.Democrats through much of 2020 worried Trump might push out a vaccine in a rush as part of an effort to help him win reelection. In the end, the first U.S. vaccines were approved months after the November election."From day one of this pandemic, Republicans have rejected reality and embraced political extremism by lying about the effectiveness of vaccines, mask wearing and social distancing," Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said in a statement on Monday. "It's clear Republicans' recklessness fueled the COVID-19 surge and threatens the health and economic progress President Biden and House Democrats delivered with the American Rescue Plan."Vaccine mandates are now becoming a hot political issue, with Biden issuing new executive orders last week that will require federal employees to be vaccinated or tested and all private employers with 100 or more employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing.The U.S. is currently going through another wave of COVID-19 infections as the highly contagious delta variant hits the unvaccinated hard.But the mandates have been controversial with many GOP governors, who have threatened to sue the administration.Fifty-three percent of all Americans are fully vaccinated against the novel virus, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data . Children under 12 years old are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.