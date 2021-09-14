© Photo: Collector Jamnagar



according to disaster authorities in the country. Some areas of the state recorded more than 500 mm of rain in 24 hours.The Disaster Management Division of the country's Home Affairs Ministry reported on 13 September that flooding over the last few days has affected 1,660,254 people across 44 villages in the districts of Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Valsad and Junagadh.Evacuations have been carried out and 72 evacuation centres set up to house almost 7,000 displaced residents. As of 13 September, 2,553 people were displaced in Rajkot district, 3,966 in Jamnagar district, 224 in Porbandar district and 5 in Junagadh district.Flooding has destroyed at least 5 houses and damaged 28 more.Dozens of roads have been closed due to floods and rain, including the State Highway-15 and National Highway-01.Teams from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Air Force and Indian Navy have been deployed to the area to carry out rescue and relief operations. At least 31 people were rescued by NDRF crews in Kalavad tehsil in Jamnagar. Air Force has used helicopters to rescue people stranded on roofs or in flood waters.