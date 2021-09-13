Hurricane-force gusts topped 100 miles per hour at Kulusuk Airport near Greenland's southeast coast, while record-smashing accumulations of summer snow battered the world's largest island.
The snow reached blizzard conditions at Summit Camp, a weather station at the island's highest point more than 10,000 feet above sea level, with winds and snow so heavy that visibility was reduced to all-but zero.
"Ex-hurricane Larry is still haunting us," wrote the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).
"Any way you cut it, this is going to be one for the record books," said Josh Willis, a lead scientist with NASA's Oceans Melting Greenland mission (who I assume will soon be out of a job).
The storm delivered accumulations measured in the feet across Greenland, totals that pushed the island's SMB balance into record breaking territory. Once again, and as we have witnessed numerous times already this summer, snow and ice gains are annihilating previous benchmarks, and, once again, the mainstream media are refusing to inform the wider population.
A jaw-dropping 10 Gigatons of snow and ice were logged yesterday, September 12 (shown below) — oh, and as the MSM loves its decontextualized headlines so much, 10 Gts is enough to bury Central Park, New York City under 11,190 feet of ice...
Never before in DMI record books (which date back to 1981) has the Greenland ice sheet GROWN by anywhere near this much at this time of year, and this is a situation we've found ourselves in many, many times this calendar year - particularly throughout the summer melt season, but also recall that literally 'off the chart' spike in late-May:
I'll never get tired of reporting on Greenland.
The ice sheet's paradigm shifted around 5 years ago, from one of melt, to one of gains (climate is cyclic, after all, never linear). Snow and ice are now building, rapidly — the data reveals nothing else. Yet the corrupted MSM are still keen to use the Greenland ice sheet as a poster child for AGW. But long may that continue, say I, for it only further exposes their lies, bias and fraud.
"LIVES AT STAKE" IN EUROPEAN GAS SHORTAGE
A senior US energy adviser warned that "lives are at stake" in Europe this winter as the continent approaches the season with low gas reserves and the threat of reduced supply, reports the ft.com — and this is in a world of 'catastrophic global warming', where heating your home in winter should be a lot easier given the magical CO2 blanketing effect. Never forget that the original global warming theory, upon which the failed polices we are living with today were formed, stated that planet earth would suffer linearly rising temperatures and no more snow (check the old IPCC reports).
Amos Hochstein, senior adviser to energy security at Joe Biden's State Department, warned: "If it's a really cold winter by January and February, we may run out of supplies ... This isn't just some geopolitical games. People's lives are at stake."
Hochstein, a veteran of the Barack Obama administration's State Department and a former adviser to then-Vice President Biden, was appointed last month with an immediate focus on mitigating the risks posed by Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
Critics say the Kremlin will use pipelines to bypass Ukraine and deprive the country of shipping charges, weakening Ukraine and increasing its leverage on the EU's energy supply, continues the ft.com article.
However, and while a genuine issue, what the FT fails to address is the root cause of the problem.
And while they do cite 'other factors' tightening the market, including this year's fall in European domestic production due to the pandemic, increased gas demand for highly polluted coal, and Asian demand for liquefied natural gas cargo, what they refuse to touch on is the number one cause for shortages — a record cold winter and spring across Europe and Asia which, in turn, resulted in a depletion of reserves across both continents.
Trust in renewables is dangerous, they are failing — just last week, the UK was forced to fire-up an old coal power plant, and this was in early September, while the weather was fine.
