Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23 and on Telegram

Stung by its rout in Afghanistan, the US is doubling down on efforts to punish homegrown dissidents.it warned last month, are facing an enemy so drunk on mind-warping conspiracy theories that even the most sophisticated surveillance apparatus in the world can't stop them.Subtlety has never been the strong point of the country's ever-multiplying intelligence agencies and, for the 9/11 anniversary,The recent DHS bulletin warned the surrounding weeks would be marked by a "heightened threat environment" - at least until Veterans Day, when a new excuse will likely be rolled out to be very afraid. It even dredged up al-Qaeda themselves, declaring the terror group had released its first English-language magazine in four whole years, apparently believing American dissidents would be inspired by their country turning tail and fleeing from Kabul.But the DHS and its ilk have been screaming about terrorism since January 7, the day after hundreds of pissed-off Trump voters and other disaffected Americans stormed the Capitol in what has been retroactively recast as an armed insurrection -As with September 11 itself, law enforcement agencies are publicly atoning for their supposed catastrophic intelligence failure by cracking down on the dissidents they do know about - the equivalent of closing the barn doors as the last horse gallops across state lines - and papering over the logical gaps with rhetorical bluster.If the definition of insanity is indeed doing the same thing over and over while expecting different results, the American intelligence apparatus can be said to be well and truly batty. Bringing back home the same "war on terror" tactics that lost the war in Afghanistan, nearly fumbled it in Iraq, and have all but lost it in Syria is asking for yet another massive failure, one that will be much more difficult to recast as victory as its targets need not rely upon untrustworthy news media for information on what is happening outside their doors.But, while Covid-19 and the 2020 election may have unmasked the extent of the project, the designation of dissident Americans as the enemy has been underway for longer than many believe. Just as the neocons at the Project for a New American Century didn't wait for the planes to hit the towers to write up their contingency plan for the 'new Pearl Harbor' existential crisis that 9/11 became,This is why, nine months after the fact, we're still hearing about the January 6 riot at the Capitol.We're told to fear "white ISIS" anyway, these LARPing boys in black having dropped seamlessly into the terror narrative where al-Qaeda and its boxcutters of doom once stood. It was "the most violent attack since the British burned the Capitol in 1814," former Bloomberg News editor Albert Hunt wrote in an op-ed for the Hill, joining the tireless chorus that has spent so many months to try to puff up the rally into something it wasn't.Indeed, these 'white supremacists' - some of whom, to the embarrassment of the FBI and DHS, aren't actually white - are said to be so dangerous that they must be brainwashed out of their political views if there is any hope of reintegrating them into society.This puts them in bed with their avowed enemies the New York Police Department, which - after being handed unprecedented powers to spy on its own citizens following 9/11 - got on the "white supremacist" hunt early, starting a unit to deal with these types (who are vanishingly uncommon in a proudly multi-cultural city like New York) back in 2019.The New York Times notes that "it is almost impossible to overstate how profoundly the [9/11] attacks changed American policing," particularly in New York, which seems to be sliding into full-blown fascism thanks to the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.After all, there are criminals about - a lot of them! - and the boys in blue are keeping us safe when they place their boots on our necks and apply just the right amount of loving pressure.The lofty battle cry the Bush administration let loose upon sending American soldiers into the 20-year quagmire that Afghanistan would become was that we must 'get the terrorists,' lest they rob us of our freedoms. But instead of safeguarding them, American leaders memory-holed those freedoms as quickly as possible - the better to make "our boys" returning from Afghanistan feel right at home. The war is here, and the real terrorists - those in Washington - are already doing their victory dance. Let us hope it's premature.