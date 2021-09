© Stein et al., Current Biology, 2019



The fossilized web of a 385-million-year-old root network has scientists reimagining what the world's first forests might once have looked like.The picture they have painted couldn't be more different to what now sits in its place. Near the small town of CairoSome of these initial tree 'wannabes' (known as cladoxylopsids ) would have Eospermatopteris ).Seven parallel cross-sections of the Cairo site have researchers thinking these primordial trees were quite old and large. As such,These tree-like plants belong to the genus Eospermatopteris, and they look sort of like tall ferns standing on bulbous stumps.Because these towering plantsPreviously, scientists have only found evidence of Eospermatopteris trees in wet lowland conditions, like the prehistoric site of Gilboa, also in New York state.. Researchers think it was once made up of an abandoned channel with banks, and a local depression that was filled with water only in certain seasons.Yet Eospermatopteris trees. Their roots had adapted to the semi-arid conditions and the possibility of short-term flooding, researchers say.Other trees in the area came more prepared for bouts of water scarcity.At the Cairo site, researchersIt was these traits that were first thought to allow primitive fern-like trees to break away from lowland swamps hundreds of millions of years ago, ultimately making their way into drier areas like floodplains, where the water table can rise and fall.But the new findings suggest even primitive Eospermatopteris trees, without true leaves or deep roots, could have left the swamp for drier conditions. explains evolutionary ecologist Khudadad from Binghamton University, New York."Not only could trees tolerate drier environments,."So why is it that so often we find Eospermatopteris trees dominated prehistoric deltas while Archaeopteris trees dominated the floodplains? As the, surely they would have been more likely to set up near rivers or water sources that can carry their genes farther afield.The authors of the new study"It's possible that because of the ideal condition needed for the preservation of the landscapes and organisms, the fossil records were biased towards the low-lying areas, and hence led to the conclusion that Eospermatopteris were constrained by their morphologies to the deltaic environments," the authors write Given the sheer age of Cairo's prehistoric forest, the authors doubt its structure is an anomaly. Instead, they argue it is "very likely a representative of mature forests of the time that haven't been preserved or yet to be discovered."The study was published in PLOS One.