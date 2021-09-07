Two women at Njoben Tukulorr village, Niani District, Central River Region of The Gambia were reported dead after they were struck by the Friday night thunderstorm.Three other people only fainted and survived.According to eyewitnesses, there were iron bowls and plates which reflected and attracted the lightning before it fell down on them.Hawa Daffeh, CRR North disaster management coordinator for the National Disaster Management Agency presented five thousand dalasis to the deceased families' as charity on behalf of her office. She extended her office's condolences to the bereaved families.Chief of the district, Alhagie Pierre Bah expressed his sadness and sympathy with the families.He advised people to be careful and stay away from objects that can attract lighting and thunder. Njoben Tukulorr alkalo said he has never seen such an incident at his village where two women died unexpectedly leaving young families behind.In a similar incident, a woman was reported dead after she was also struck by materials blown by the windstorm at Lamin the same night.