Number of Flash Flood Warnings issued by the NWS offices across Colorado per month and year
It's no secret that there have been multiple occasions where flooding has wreaked havoc across Colorado over the years. This year, that especially rings true. Although the year is not over yet, the number of flash flood warnings that have been issued across Colorado has already shattered the previous record set in 2013.

So far in 2021, there have been 282 flash flood warnings issued across the state. The 10-year average is just over 100 flash flood warnings issued annually, so this year has more than doubled and is close to tripling the "normal" number statewide. In 2012, a year with a rather extreme drought, there were only 62 flash flood warnings issued across the state. Inversely, the following year, 2013, saw a then-record 176 warnings.

The National Weather Service is responsible for issuing flash flood warnings when areas are about to or are experiencing impactful weather. Flash flood warnings are issued to alert the public that a flash flood is imminent or occurring in the warned area. A flash flood is a sudden, violent flood after heavy rain, or occasionally after a dam break. Rainfall intensity and duration, topography, soil conditions and ground cover contribute to flash flooding.

"Burn scars have definitely increased the number of watches/warnings issued, no question," Thomas Renwick of the the NWS in Grand Junction said.

