One person is missing and 20 homes were destroyed after torrential rain caused flash floods in Magdalena Department in the north of Colombia.including 3,487 in the inner urban area of Santa Marta.Several water bodies around the city broke their banks, including the Manzanares and Gaira rivers in the city and the Guachaca River in Guachaca district.The department's disaster management agency, Gestión del Riesgo y Cambio Climático (Ogricc), reported 20 homes were completely destroyed and a further 223 partly collapsed.A teenage boy was reported missing after being swept away by waters from the overflowing Manzanares River in the Bonda neighbourhood, just outside the city. As of 02 September search and rescue operations were ongoing.