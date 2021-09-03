A woman was killed and three persons were injured when lightning struck them in a forest. Thirty-five sheep were also killed in the incident. The incident took place near Dharamdas ji ka Kheda village of Dhamancha gram panchayat under Begun sub division.District collector Tara Chand Meena and Rajendra Prasad Goyal, SP Chittorgarh visited the place. The victims were migrating with the herd of sheep from Madhya Pradesh towards Marwar. The shepherds with the herd had halted in the jungle near Dhamancha village. Late in the night heavy rains with thunder and lightning lashed the area.In the incident Shiva Rebari, Rajaram Rebari, and Rataram were seriously injured while Sugna lost her life. The spot where the incident took place is away from the district headquarters. The officials had to walk a long distance to reach the spot. The dead sheep were later buried.The administration has assured the shepherds of providing financial aid from the state government. A similar incident was reported earlier in which 700 sheep had died due to flooding in the area where the herd had halted.