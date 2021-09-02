© AFP



Afghan women will be allowed to study at university but there would be a ban on mixed classes under their rule, the Taliban's acting higher education minister said on Sunday.The hardline Islamist group that stormed to power in mid-August after ousting the Western-back government have vowed to rule differently compared to their 1990s stint when girls and women were banned from education.Whether women can work, get education at all levels and be able to mix with men have been some of the most pressing questions.But the Taliban rebranding is being treated with scepticism, with many questioning whether the group will stick to its pledges.No women were present at the meeting in Kabul on Sunday, which included other senior Taliban officials.University admission rates have risen over the past 20 years, particularly among women who have studied side by side with men and attended seminars with male professors.But a spate of attacks on education centres in recent months, killing dozens, had caused panic.The Taliban denied being behind the attacks, some of which were claimed by the local chapter of Islamic State.The Taliban have yet to announce their government, saying they would wait until after the departure of US and foreign forces.