Fresh evacuation orders have been issued in the resort city of South Lake Tahoe, California, as a devastating wildfire closes in. Meanwhile, fires to the south of Los Angeles have whipped up intense tornadoes of flame.Photos from South Lake Tahoe showed smoky air, and pictures from the Sierra-at-Tahoe resort 12 miles (19km) to the south showed firefighters, aided by the resort's snow cannons, desperately trying to hold back the inferno.The Caldor Fire had only been 14% contained by Monday afternoon, and firefighters in Riverside and San Diego Counties, south of Los Angeles, were facing similar difficulties getting the Chaparral Fire under control. Dramatic video footage captured over the weekend showed helicopters dumping tank loads of water onto the blaze, which had been whipped up into a tornado of flames.